HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

West Memphis hires Osceola's Hooks

West Memphis has hired Osceola's Robert Hooks as its new head football coach.

The West Memphis School Board made the hiring official Tuesday night at its monthly board meeting.

Hooks went 36-7 in three seasons at Osceola and led the Seminoles to consecutive Class 3A state title games in 2018 and 2019. The Rivercrest graduate also has been an assistant coach at Camden Fairview, Fort Smith Northside and Bryant.

Hooks takes over a West Memphis program that finished 7-5 in 2019. The Blue Devils advanced to the Class 6A semifinals, losing at Benton.

Former coach Billy Elmore stepped down last week after six seasons at West Memphis to become the school's athletic director.

-- Jeremy Muck

RUNNING

Firecracker Fast 5K to be virtual

The Firecracker Fast 5K, a road race which is run in Little Rock, will not be held in-person this year because of the coronavirus pandemic but will be available virtually.

Fleet Feet of Little Rock announced the news Tuesday on its Facebook page.

Registration for the virtual Firecracker Fast 5K, which will be July 3-5, is at raceroster.com. Cost is $25, which includes a T-shirt and free T-shirt shipping. All proceeds will benefit the Little Rock Parks and Recreation Department.

The Firecracker Fast 5K -- first run in 1977 -- has started in Little Rock's Heights neighborhood with a finish near War Memorial Stadium since 1988.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services