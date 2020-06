Suit to halt Bolton book cites worry over secret data

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo, former national security adviser John Bolton takes part in a discussion on global leadership at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn. An attorney for Bolton said Wednesday, June 10, that President Donald Trump is trying to put on ice publication of the former top administration official’s forthcoming memoir after White House lawyers again this week raised concerns that the book contains classified material that presents a national security threat. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration sued former national security adviser John Bolton on Tuesday to stop the publication of a book that the White House says contains classified information.

The civil lawsuit in Washington's federal court follows warnings from President Donald Trump that Bolton could face a "criminal problem" if he doesn't halt plans to publish the book, which is scheduled for release next week. The administration contends that the former adviser did not complete a prepublication review to ensure that the manuscript did not contain classified material.

The Justice Department is requesting that a federal court order Bolton to "instruct or request" that his publisher further delay publication to allow for a completion of the national-security review process and to "retrieve and dispose" of existing copies in a manner acceptable to the government.

The Justice Department also is asking a federal court to grant it the right to all proceeds Bolton earns from the the book.

Bolton's attorney, Chuck Cooper, has said Bolton worked for months with classification specialists to avoid releasing classified material. He has accused the White House of using national-security information as a pretext to censor Bolton.

In its lawsuit, the Justice Department argues that Bolton's job meant he "regularly came into possession of some of the most sensitive classified information that exists in the U.S. government." Officials said Bolton's manuscript was more than 500 pages and was "rife with classified information, which he proposed to release to the world."

The book contained "significant quantities of classified information that it asked Defendant to remove," the filing says.

"The United States is not seeking to censor any legitimate aspect of Defendant's manuscript; it merely seeks an order requiring Defendant to complete the prepublication review process and to take all steps necessary to ensure that only a manuscript that has been officially authorized through that process -- and is thus free of classified information -- is disseminated publicly," the lawsuit says.

Bolton's book, The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir, was supposed to be released in March. Its release date was twice delayed and it is now set to be released next week by publisher Simon & Schuster.

"Bolton covers an array of topics -- chaos in the White House, sure, but also assessments of major players, the president's inconsistent, scattershot decision-making process, and his dealings with allies and enemies alike, from China, Russia, Ukraine, North Korea, Iran, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany," according to the publisher.

The book has been highly anticipated for months, especially after news broke during Trump's impeachment trial that the manuscript offered an account of the president's efforts to withhold military aid from Ukraine in exchange for the country assisting with investigations into Trump's political rival Joe Biden. Those allegations formed the crux of the impeachment case, which ended with the president's Senate acquittal in February.

Cooper did not immediately return an email seeking comment on the lawsuit.

In a statement Tuesday, the American Civil Liberties Union said the lawsuit is "doomed to fail." Ben Wizner, the director of the organization's speech, technology and privacy project, said the Supreme Court had rejected a half-century ago the Nixon administration's efforts to block the release of the Pentagon Papers, and said it is well-established that prior restraints on publication are unconstitutional.

"As usual, the government's threats have nothing to do with safeguarding national security, and everything to do with avoiding scandal and embarrassment," Wizner said.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael Balsamo, Zeke Miller and Deb Riechmann of The Associated Press.