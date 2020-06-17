Trump: School choice key civil-rights measure

President Donald Trump declared that giving children vouchers to attend private schools instead of public institutions would be the nation's most important civil-rights measure.

"We're fighting for school choice, which really is the civil rights of all time in this country, frankly," Trump said during remarks in the White House Rose Garden on an executive order to curb police brutality.

"School choice is the civil-rights statement of the year, of the decade and probably beyond because all children have to have access to quality education."

Democrats largely oppose school choice, arguing it would deprive public school systems of needed resources and is intended to eventually supplant them with private and religious schools.

Before the remarks, Trump said he met with families of black people killed in confrontations with police and in other violent episodes, including the family of Ahmaud Arbery, who was killed while jogging earlier this year.

Three white men are facing murder charges in his case.

Trump called on Congress to fund 1 million vouchers for public school students to attend private schools in his State of the Union speech in February, saying "no parent should be forced to send their child to a failing government school."

Democrats who lead the House of Representatives have made no move to fund the program and were angered when Education Secretary Betsy Devos directed money from a coronavirus relief package to private schools earlier this year, according to The Washington Post.

Advocates for private school vouchers say Republican support for a Florida program that provides scholarships for low-income minority-group children to attend private schools has created a population of "school choice moms" in the black community.