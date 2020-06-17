Vilonia's Simon set to pull double-duty

Vilonia's Jeremy Simon has experienced a lot of success during his 12 years as a high school basketball coach, but he'll be tasked with a challenge during the 2020-21 season that has nothing to do with an opposing team.

Simon, who's been the head coach of the Eagles since 2018, was recently chosen to take over the school's senior girls program. However, he isn't relinquishing his duties with the boys team.

Instead, he'll be the only coach in Class 5A to head boys and girls varsity teams next season.

"It's an exciting opportunity," Simon said. "The tradition of Vilonia girls basketball has always been strong. It's been a goal of mine for a long, long time to one day coach the Lady Eagles.

"To be able to take over that position ... it's just an awesome feeling. It's going to be a challenge, for sure, but it's still an awesome feeling just the same."

The move came as a result when long-time girls coach Alvin Riley didn't have his contract renewed by the school. Riley had coached the Lady Eagles for the past 19 years and guided them to a state championship in 2009. Vilonia went 25-3 this past season and won the Class 5A-West championship, but a first-round loss to Mountain Home put a damper on an otherwise successful campaign.

Enter Simon, who got his start in coaching at a pair of Class 1A powers. The 2000 Vilonia graduate was hired at Sacred Heart in 2008 and compiled a 73-38 record during a three-year stint, including a state runner-up finish in 2011. He made the jump to Wonderview in 2011 and went 229-52 over seven years while leading the Lady Daredevils to titles in 2012 and 2018.

Simon, 38, eventually returned home following that championship run. Three months after Wonderview beat Mount Vernon-Enola in the final, Simon was tabbed to replace Tim Goers as the boys coach at Vilonia. He's gone 37-20 in two years and led the Eagles to consecutive berths in the state tournament.

Now, he's set to work overtime by coaching both teams.

"We looked at a lot of scenarios about what to do in the situation," Simon explained. "It's not ideal, but we were hoping to do what's best for the kids. If I was gonna go coach the girls, it'd be kind of a late time for the school to be looking for a boys coach.

"The majority of our basketball players on the boys team play football. So if we were to get a coach, it'd be 2-3 weeks from now when football was already full blown. To put the boys in a new system when they wouldn't even be practicing with a new coach until late November ... that'd be a tough position to put those guys in."

Simon noted that pulling double-duty isn't something he is looking to do past this upcoming season, but he expects to make the most out of the opportunity, particularly with the Lady Eagles.

Vilonia is counting on returning three of its top players in Laney Mears, Lauren Patterson and Clara Grace Prater from last year's team. Patterson was an all-state selection as a junior.

"It should be a fun year," he said. "This is one of the best shooting teams I've ever seen. They run deep and can light it up. So we're really looking forward to it."