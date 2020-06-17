Washington County Sheriff's Office confirms covid-19 cases in Detention Center

The Washington County Sheriff’s office said Wednesday there are confirmed cases of the covid-19 virus in the county’s Detention Center.

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Washington County Sheriff's office said Wednesday there are confirmed cases of the covid-19 virus in the county's Detention Center.

No additional information was immediately available.

County officials had taken steps to reduce the Detention Center population to minimize the risk of the virus to detainees and staff. The population was cut by releasing some non-violent offenders and having new arrests done by citation only when appropriate.

The Detention Center population has a design capacity of about 710 beds and the population was over 800 in late February, before state and national health emergencies were declared due to the virus. The Detention Center population on Tuesday was 398.

The Detention Center staff was also checking detainees for symptoms when they were brought in and monitoring detainees and staff daily for signs of the virus.

In Benton County, the Sheriff's Office on Monday reported a confirmed case in that county's detention center. According to Lt. Shannon Jenkins, spokeswoman for the Benton County Sheriff's Office, all inmates and staff were to be tested by the Arkansas Department of Health.

The Benton County Sheriff's office had also worked to reduce the jail population. The jail has had around 700 detainees before the pandemic. On Monday, the population was 413.