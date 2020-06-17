WATCH LIVE AT 1:30 P.M.: Governor to speak on covid-19 response in Arkansas

Governor Asa Hutchinson provided an update to media Monday afternoon, June 15, 2020, regarding Arkansass efforts to cope with the covid-19 pandemic. The governor and other state officials met at the Governor's Conference Room at the state capitol in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/ John Sykes Jr.)

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will give an update on the state's response to covid-19 in Arkansas at 1:30 p.m. Watch live below.

As of Wednesday morning, the state Department of Health reported 13,191 confirmed cases of covid-19 in Arkansas. So far 188 have died of the virus.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dMfkHtXuUs0]