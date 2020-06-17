MOTOR SPORTS

Jarrett tests positive for covid-19

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett announced Tuesday he has tested positive for covid-19 and now is in quarantine. Jarrett, 63, broke the news during NASCAR’s Hall of Fame announcement, explaining that’s why he did not return to NBCSN’s studio with the other hosts. The three-time Daytona 500 winner and 1999 Cup Series champion said the only symptom he had was a slight cough and that he was doing well. “I’ve been one of the very fortunate ones that my symptom has only been a slight cough throughout all of this and it’s really getting less and less each day, so I’m doing very, very well,” he said.

FOOTBALL

Ex-Bulldog charged with rape

Bacarri Jamon Rambo, a former NFL player and University of Georgia football standout, has been arrested and charged with raping a UGA student, authorities said. Rambo, 29, was charged Monday with rape, news outlets reported. He was being held at the Athens-Clarke County jail without bond Tuesday afternoon. Athens-Clarke County Police responded to a reported rape Saturday near the university at an apartment complex where Rambo reportedly lives. The 21-year-old student told police she was attacked and knew the man who raped her, showing them an Instagram profile with Rambo’s name on it. Further details weren’t immediately released. Rambo has been a graduate assistant coach with the UGA football program for the past two seasons. His attorney, Kim Stephens, said the arrest stems from an incident between Rambo and his accuser Friday night at the apartment complex, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

BASEBALL

1967 Cy Young winner, dies

Longtime San Francisco Giants pitcher Mike McCormick, who won the Cy Young Award in 1967, has died. He was 81. The Giants said McCormick died Saturday at his home in North Carolina after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. McCormick played 16 years in the majors from 1956-71 with the Giants, Baltimore Orioles, Washington Senators, New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals. He had a 134-128 record with a 3.73 ERA and was the Giant to win the Cy Young. McCormick signed with the Giants as a 17-year-old “bonus baby” in 1956 for $50,000, requiring him to forego the minors at the start of his career. He recorded 50 victories before turning 23 and was the youngest player to reach that milestone until Dwight Gooden broke that record in 1986. McCormick is recognized as the player who hit the 500th home run ever by a pitcher in the majors and also gave up Hank Aaron’s 500th home run. Because of these two feats, his personalized license plate read “Mr. 500.”