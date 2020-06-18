Arkansas Symphony to livestream cellist's Chopin recital

The Arkansas Symphony will livestream cellist Zuill Bailey's Chopin recital Saturday, June 20, 2020, on its website and Facebook page. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Diane Sierra)

The Arkansas Symphony will livestream a free digital recital by cellist Zuill Bailey and pianist Natasha Paremski at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 20.

Bailey was to have performed Antonin Dvorak’s Cello Concerto with the orchestra in a pair of canceled concerts May 2-3.

The recital will stream via the orchestra's website, arkansassymphony.org/zuill-recital, and on its Facebook Page.

The program will consist of three works by Frederic Chopin: Introduction and Polonaise Brillante in C major; the Sonata for cello and piano in g minor; and the Gregor Piatigorsky arrangement for cello and piano of the Nocturne in c-sharp minor.

The other co-presenters are the Chamber Music Society of Detroit, West Virginia Symphony, Chamber Music Houston, Chamber Music Albuquerque and the National Philharmonic.