Arkansas Symphony to livestream cellist's Chopin recital

Covid-19 canceled Zuill Bailey's May Dvorak concerto concerts in Little Rock by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 1:25 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption The Arkansas Symphony will livestream cellist Zuill Bailey's Chopin recital Saturday, June 20, 2020, on its website and Facebook page. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Diane Sierra)

The Arkansas Symphony will livestream a free digital recital by cellist Zuill Bailey and pianist Natasha Paremski at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 20.

Bailey was to have performed Antonin Dvorak’s Cello Concerto with the orchestra in a pair of canceled concerts May 2-3.

The recital will stream via the orchestra's website, arkansassymphony.org/zuill-recital, and on its Facebook Page.

The program will consist of three works by Frederic Chopin: Introduction and Polonaise Brillante in C major; the Sonata for cello and piano in g minor; and the Gregor Piatigorsky arrangement for cello and piano of the Nocturne in c-sharp minor.

The other co-presenters are the Chamber Music Society of Detroit, West Virginia Symphony, Chamber Music Houston, Chamber Music Albuquerque and the National Philharmonic.

