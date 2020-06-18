Attorney warns panel on casino-review rules

Lawyers for Cherokee casino applicants delivered documents to the Arkansas Racing Commission in Little Rock. Racing Commission chairman J.C. Campbell, left, accepts documents from attorneys representing a Cherokee tribe applying for a casino license Thursday morning in Little Rock. Lawyers from second left are Scott Richardson, Dustin McDaniel and Ben Elder. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/John Sykes Jr.)

A casino operator vying for a license in Pope County warned the state Racing Commission that it is violating its own rules if it goes ahead with a plan at today's meeting to evaluate the applications without installing a review panel to do the job.

In a letter obtained Wednesday by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette through the Freedom of Information Act, Cherokee Nation Businesses attorney Dustin McDaniel told the commission that failure to comply with the rules "may doom the Commission to do it all over again."

The Racing Commission is meeting at 9:30 a.m. today to interview -- via video -- both the Oklahoma-based Cherokees and Mississippi-based Gulfside Casino Partnership for the Pope County license. According to the agenda, the commission will then evaluate the applications.

Commission spokesman Scott Hardin said Wednesday that each commissioner was emailed both applications and that they have had time to review the proposals in advance of today's meeting.

"Score sheets will be individually completed by Commissioners tomorrow. Scores will be applied based on the information presented in the applications along with the presentations and responses shared at tomorrow's meeting," Hardin said. "At the close of the meeting, score sheets will be compiled to determine the overall score for each applicant."

The Cherokees cited commission Rule 2.13.9(d), which specifically states: "A review panel comprised of members of the Commission shall evaluate the applications and award points for each merit criterion. The points shall be totaled for each application and the applications ranked from the highest total score to the lowest total score. The Commission shall notify in writing each of the casino applicants of their respective score and their respective ranking among all casino applicants."

"I think that all of us are ready to be finished with this process," McDaniel said in the letter. "I can think of few things more painful than to have to repeat the meeting and actions expected on Thursday for failure to comply strictly with the rules. To that end, I would respectfully ask that the AG's Office give careful examination of the scoring process in advance of Thursday's meeting."

Spokesmen for Cherokee Nation Businesses and Gulfside Casino Partnership declined to comment.

The companies are the last two casino operators to remain standing after all five original applicants were rejected by the Racing Commission last year because none met the commission's rule in place at the time that required endorsements from officials in office at the time of application submission.

Gulfside sued the Racing Commission because its application contained endorsements from officials who had left office in December 2018.

Earlier this year, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox ruled unconstitutional the commission rule and a state law that had the same requirement, that the endorsements come from local officials serving at the time of the application.

The Cherokees resubmitted their application after the county Quorum Court's August endorsement of the Cherokees for the casino license.

McDaniel said in the letter that the gaming rules make it clear that there is no authority to "simply tally the scorecards of the commissioners."

At the commission's May 7 meeting, members voted unanimously to set point values on four merit criteria that will be used to score the applications: the applicant's experience with casino gambling; timeline for opening the casino; proof of financial stability and access to financial resources; and summary of the proposed casino.

Each will be assigned a maximum of 30 points except for the casino timeline, which was weighted at 10 points.

Hardin said the review panel will consist of all commission members.

"Each Commissioner will individually apply scores with the overall score for each applicant compiled at the meeting's close," he said.

McDaniel said in the letter that "only the Review Panel as a body" may award points and that it cannot exceed the maximum possible points to each criterion and then refer those points to the commission.

"I recognize that it is the same individuals, but the Review Panel is like a committee, and a Committee of the Whole is still a Committee acting on behalf of the Commission," McDaniel said. "As such, the Review Panel must vote to refer its assignment of points per category for each applicant to the Commission before further action may be taken."

McDaniel said that to comply with the gaming rule, the commission will have to vote to appoint the review panel, recess the meeting of the Racing Commission and then convene the first "and hopefully only" meeting of the review panel.

"If each member tallied up his score card and then those numbers are added together, the result would be to change the maximum score from 100 to a maximum score of 700. Such an action would change the criterion maximums from 30, 30, 30 and 10 to 210, 210, 210, and 70," McDaniel said. "That would be in clear violation of the scoring rubric voted upon by the Commission AND it would be an ultra vires delegation of the duty to 'award points' from the Review Panel."

Hardin said the letter from McDaniel was provided to all of the commissioners.

"Any impact is yet to be determined as this is at the discretion of the Commission," Hardin said.

The license is allowed under Amendment 100, approved by voters in 2018. The amendment allowed the expansion of casinos in Hot Springs and West Memphis to full-fledged operations and the addition of casinos in Jefferson and Pope counties. The Jefferson County casino is under construction. The Pope County casino license has yet to be issued; county voters rejected the amendment in 2018 and voted for an ordinance intended to make it hard for a casino to get local endorsements.

Nonetheless, the wheels continue to roll in paving the way for a casino in Pope County. The Dover City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to authorize Mayor Roger Lee to complete negotiations of a development agreement between the city and Cherokee Nation Businesses should they be awarded the casino license and choose to locate the resort in Dover.

"I anticipate having the agreement finalized soon," Lee said. "I am pleased to say if Legends receives a license to operate a resort/casino in Pope County, they will be welcomed to do so in Dover." Legends would be the name of the Cherokees' casino.

The Dover action comes on the heels of the Russellville City Council on Monday voting down an agreement negotiated by Russellville Mayor Richard Harris and the Arkansas Municipal League for Gulfside or the Cherokees to voluntarily annex into the city if the license is awarded to one of them by the state Racing Commission.

The main point of contention was that the agreement had not been signed by either the Cherokees or Gulfside and left broad negotiation powers in Harris' hands.

The council also voted to allow Harris to renegotiate signed agreements with the two casino operators and return to the council for reconsideration.

On Tuesday, Ben Cross, county judge of Pope County, responded to a letter from Harris regarding a $4 million offer Cross made on Friday to include Russellville in a $38.8 million Economic Development Agreement signed in August with the Cherokees. After the agreement was signed last year -- without Russellville in it -- the county Quorum Court endorsed Cherokee Nation Businesses for the license.

The latest offer includes a $2 million water park that would be built anywhere in the city "at the direction of the city government rather than on the grounds of the resort," and a $2 million direct payment to the city's general fund from the county's share of the Economic Development Agreement.

On Monday, Harris responded to Cross with a list of questions and concerns, one of which was why Cross had not run the offer through the Quorum Court first.

Cross responded that the Economic Development Agreement was solely between him and Cherokee Nation Businesses "in my official capacity as Chief Executive of the County pursuant to state law as the only individual who can legally enter into a binding agreement on behalf of the county."

"To that end, the Quorum Court have no authority to enter into, nor approve or disapprove, legal contracts entered into on behalf of the county," Cross said.

In response to Harris' question as to whether the county can afford to give up $2 million it was to receive under the agreement -- in light of the recent failed $50 million bond initiative for various county projects -- Cross said the county's critical infrastructure needs "far exceed" the $27.6 million expected for the county.

Cross also agreed that the city would be able to review the plans for the water park before acceptance.

"If the city should decide the water park does not conform to the expectations of its residents or governing body, I am completely acceptable to the conversion of the $2 million dollars allocated to such a project, being converted to other uses or renovations of current facilities operated by the city," Cross said.

Cross also said in the letter that the proposal can be accepted or rejected in part while not affecting the total agreement. He also said the July 17 deadline for the city to accept or reject the offer could be extended to a later date "not to exceed three months."

The timing of the offer, made before the Racing Commission issues its decision on awarding the Pope County casino -- was made in response to a June 1 special meeting of the Russellville Recreation and Parks Commission in which the fate of the city's 43-year-old M.J. Hickey swimming pool was debated, Cross told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette last week.

"As a person born here, raised here, and a frequent visitor to Hickey Pool as a kid, and then later in life, took SCUBA lessons there as well, I would hate to see over a half million tax payer dollars invested into a facility in which I can offer a potential no cost solution," Cross wrote in the letter to Harris. "Essentially, I am offering $4 million dollars to be utilized as the city sees fit to the benefit of its citizens."

When contacted Wednesday, Cross said he hopes the Racing Commission's actions at today's meeting will put "this issue another step closer to resolution."

Harris said the Russellville City Council will discuss Cross' offer in the near future. At this time, he added, he is awaiting the commission's meeting to "try and determine when they may be making a decision."

"As stated in my previous letter to the judge, there are several things to consider in relation to the offers depicted in the original letter, and a determination has to be made as to what is in the best interest of the city," Harris said.