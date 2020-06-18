Benton County detainee hospitalized after contracting covid-19

BENTONVILLE -- One hundred sixty four Benton County Jail inmates tested positive for covid-19, but only one had symptoms and is hospitalized, Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway said at a Thursday afternoon press conference.

Holloway said the inmate is among hundreds in the Benton County Jail who had been tested for the virus. The hospitalized inmate had underlying conditions, but Holloway declined to elaborate.

The other 163 inmates who tested positive are asymptomatic, Holloway said. The Sheriff's Office is still waiting on the results of 50 retests.

Holloway said the asymptomatic inmates are being held together in an area of the jail.

Thirteen jail employees tested positive but are also asymptomatic, Holloway said.

Holloway said the Sheriff's Office began working in March with prosecutors and judges to reduce the jail population.

The jail had at 700 inmates in March and Thursday's population was 375.