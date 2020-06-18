Body of missing hiker, 65, found at Buffalo National River, authorities say

The body of a missing hiker was found Wednesday in the Ponca Wilderness Area of the Buffalo National River in Newton County, according to a news release from the National Park Service's investigative services branch.

At about 11 a.m. Wednesday, search and rescue personnel found the remains of Thomas Reid, 65, of West Memphis, in the Sneeds Creek drainage area south of Compton.

Reid had gone missing four days earlier.

Reid and his brother began hiking along the Center Point Trail on Saturday morning, according to the release. After veering off to the Sneeds Creek Trail, Reid reportedly injured his leg, and his brother went to get help.

Upon returning to the area, Reid wasn't found.

The National Park Service led a search and rescue operation that began Saturday evening, with ground and aerial searches conducted of the area.

Special agents with the National Park Service investigative services branch opened a missing person investigation in coordination with the Newton County sheriff's office and Arkansas State Police.

Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said Reid's body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine cause of death.

"Park rangers urge hikers to be aware of hazards and be physically prepared for all attempted trips," according to the release. "The Center Point Trail is steep and rugged. It is not a hike that is recommended during hotter times of the year."

Hiking information, including trail conditions and weather, can be found on the park's website at nps.gov/buff/planyourvisit/index.htm, or by contacting a park ranger at (870) 439-2502.