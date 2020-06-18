Confederate statue in Little Rock removed, officials say; monument's base vandalized days earlier

A Little Rock statue commemorating a unit of Confederate soldiers from Arkansas was removed Thursday, three days after the base of the monument was vandalized.

The statue, called “Memorial to Company A, Capital Guards” or “Lest We Forget,” had stood outside the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History until it was removed Thursday, Museum program assistant Shane Lind said. It was created in 1911 and dedicated to a company who fought in the Civil War, according to Lind.

In addition to a sculpture of a soldier, the program assistant said the monument also bears the names of members of the unit.

The statue is owned by the city, Lind said. The site of the memorial was boarded up Thursday.

City spokesman Lamor Williams said the statue had been removed but declined Thursday afternoon to answer additional questions about whether it was removed for repairs or permanently removed because of its ties to the Confederacy and slavery.

He said a statement from the city would be coming later Thursday.

Numerous Confederate statues around the country have been removed in recent weeks as the nation reckons with racial issues following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

In Arkansas, a petition has circulated in the last two weeks requesting the removal of a Confederate monument in Fort Smith, and a Bentonville Confederate monument will be moved to private property, per an agreement earlier this month. Last year, in Pine Bluff, a deal was made to move a Confederate statue from courthouse grounds to a cemetery, but the statue has not yet been relocated.