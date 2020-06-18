Ex-officer charged in deadly shooting

FILE - This screen grab taken from body camera video provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Rayshard Brooks speaking with Officer Garrett Rolfe, left, in the parking lot of a Wendy's restaurant, late Friday, June 12, 2020, in Atlanta. Rolfe, who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in the back after the fleeing man pointed a stun gun in his direction, was charged with felony murder and 10 other charges, announced Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Rolfe was fired after the shooting. (Atlanta Police Department via AP)

ATLANTA -- Prosecutors filed murder charges Wednesday against the white Atlanta police officer who shot Rayshard Brooks in the back, saying that Brooks was not a deadly threat and that the officer kicked the wounded black man and offered no medical treatment for over two minutes as he lay dying on the ground.

Brooks was holding a stun gun he had snatched from officers, and he fired it at them during the clash, but he was running away at the time and was 18 feet, 3 inches from officer Garrett Rolfe when Rolfe started shooting, District Attorney Paul Howard said in announcing the charges. Stun guns have a range of around 15 feet.

"I got him!" the prosecutor quoted Rolfe as saying.

The felony murder charge against Rolfe, 27, carries life in prison or the death penalty, if prosecutors decide to seek it. He also was charged with 10 other offenses punishable by decades behind bars.

The decision to prosecute was made less than five days after the killing outside a Wendy's restaurant rocked a city -- and a nation -- already roiled by the death of George Floyd under a police officer's knee in Minneapolis late last month.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Za20pVRgNrs]

"We've concluded at the time that Mr. Brooks was shot that he did not pose an immediate threat of death," Howard said.

A second officer, Devin Brosnan, 26, stood on Brooks' shoulder as he struggled for his life, Howard said. Brosnan was charged with aggravated assault and violating his oath.

The district attorney said Brosnan is cooperating with prosecutors and will testify, saying it was the first time in 40 such cases in which an officer had come forward to do so. But an attorney for Brosnan emphatically denied he had agreed to be a prosecution witness and said he was not pleading guilty to anything.

"We shouldn't have to celebrate as African Americans when we get a piece of justice like today. We shouldn't have to celebrate and parade when an officer is held accountable," said L. Chris Stewart, an attorney for Brooks' widow, Tomika Miller.

Miller said it was painful to hear the new details of what happened to her husband in his final minutes.

"I felt everything that he felt, just by hearing what he went through, and it hurt. It hurt really bad," she said.

The news came on a day of rapid developments involving race and equal justice. Republicans on Capitol Hill unveiled a package of police measures. And the movement to get rid of Confederate monuments and other racially offensive symbols reached America's breakfast table, with the maker of Aunt Jemima syrup and pancake mix dropping the 131-year-old brand.

Brooks' killing Friday night sparked new demonstrations in Georgia's capital against police brutality after occasionally turbulent protests over Floyd's death had largely died down. Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned less than 24 hours after Brooks died, and the Wendy's restaurant was burned.

Rolfe was fired after the shooting, while Brosnan was placed on desk duty.

The district attorney said Rolfe and Brosnan had until 6 p.m. today to surrender. He said he would request $50,000 bail for Brosnan and none for Rolfe.

Information for this article was contributed by Matt Ott, Lisa Mascaro, Jim Mustian, Sudhin Thanawala and Russ Bynum of The Associated Press.

Tomika Miller, center, widow of Rayshard Brooks cries as she leaves a news conference, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Atlanta. Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. announced former Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe faces charges including felony murder in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks on June 12. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Children take in the burned Wendy's location in Atlanta on Monday, June 15, 2020, outside which Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old black man, was fatally shot by a white Atlanta police officer Friday night. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Justin Miller speaks at a news conference, with Chris Stewart, left, Tomika Miller, center, widow of Rayshard Brooks on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Atlanta. Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. announced former Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe faces charges including felony murder in the fatal shooting of Brooks on June 12. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

This combination of photos provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Officer Garrett Rolfe, left and Officer Devin Brosnan. Rolfe, who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in the back after the fleeing man pointed a stun gun in his direction, was charged with felony murder and 10 other charges. Brosnan, who prosecutors say stood on Brooks' shoulder as he struggled for life after a confrontation was charged with aggravated assault. (Atlanta Police Department via AP)

This undated photo provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Officer Devin Brosnan. Brosnan, who prosecutors say stood on Rayshard Brooks’ shoulder as he struggled for life after a confrontation, was charged Wednesday, June 17, 2020, with aggravated assault. (Atlanta Police Department via AP)

Tomika Miller, center, widow of Rayshard Brooks cries during a news conference, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Atlanta. Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. announced former Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe faces charges including felony murder in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks on June 12. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

This undated photo provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Officer Garrett Rolfe. Rolfe, who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in the back after the fleeing man pointed a stun gun in his direction, was charged with felony murder and 10 other charges, announced Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Rolfe was fired after the shooting. (Atlanta Police Department via AP)

Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. speaks at a news conference, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Atlanta. Howard announced former Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe faces charges including felony murder in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks on June 12. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)