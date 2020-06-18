Farmington man arrested in shooting

FAYETTEVILLE -- A man has been arrested after a drug deal ended in a shooting Sunday, leaving one person injured, according to police.

Travean Billups, 21, of 66 W. Rainsong St. in Farmington was arrested Tuesday in connection with attempted capital murder and aggravated robbery. Billups was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

Officers were sent to the area of 2750 N. Club Drive around 11:07 p.m. Sunday on reports of a shooting according to an affidavit for a warrant filed in Washington County Circuit Court.

One of the callers told police he and a friend arranged to buy drugs from Billups at that location, according to the affidavit. The man told police he and his friend were sitting in his car when Billups handed him a bottle of prescription medication. While he was looking at the pills, the man told officers, Billups demanded money and pointed a gray semiautomatic handgun at him. The two struggled for control of the gun and one shot was fired, striking the passenger in the car in the left hand and thigh. The man said he drove his friend to a hospital.

According to the affidavit, police recovered a 9mm shell casing and a knife at the scene, along with 111 oxycodone pills, and $8,001 in cash.