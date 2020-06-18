Fayetteville Farmers Market to return to the square

NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. WAMPLER Shoppers peruse the offerings at the Fayetteville Farmers Market Thursday Sept. 12, 2019. The City Council on Tuesday will consider a measure that would close Center Street at the square on Saturdays for the Farmers Market, enabling more vendors to set up shop and creating more room for activities.

FAYETTEVILLE -- The farmers market will return to the downtown square later this month.

The city announced Thursday afternoon that the farmers market will be open on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning on June 27 and on Tuesdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting July 7, according to a news release.

The market will resume operations while complying with requirements by the state Department of Health meant to reduce the spread of covid-19.

"For the immediate future, the Farmers' Market is keeping its operations focused on two key goals: providing residents with safe access to healthy, local food; and providing local farmers with a safe opportunity to sell produce and products," the release states. "With this in mind, other types of vendors or performers will not be allowed until further notice."

Organizers encourage attendees to use online ordering if possible.

Customers can order online at fayettevillearkansas.locallygrown.net/market. Online orders can be delivered or picked up at Roots HQ Listening Room at 1 E. Mountain St., according to the release.

The following health precautions will be maintained during operations, the release states: