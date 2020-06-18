Fayetteville Farmers Market to return to the square

FAYETTEVILLE -- The farmers market will return to the downtown square later this month.
The city announced Thursday afternoon that the farmers market will be open on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning on June 27 and on Tuesdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting July 7, according to a news release.
The market will resume operations while complying with requirements by the state Department of Health meant to reduce the spread of covid-19.
"For the immediate future, the Farmers' Market is keeping its operations focused on two key goals: providing residents with safe access to healthy, local food; and providing local farmers with a safe opportunity to sell produce and products," the release states. "With this in mind, other types of vendors or performers will not be allowed until further notice."
Organizers encourage attendees to use online ordering if possible.
Customers can order online at fayettevillearkansas.locallygrown.net/market. Online orders can be delivered or picked up at Roots HQ Listening Room at 1 E. Mountain St., according to the release.
The following health precautions will be maintained during operations, the release states:
- Entrances and exits will be controlled to limit attendance to no more than 50 people per street within the Market perimeter, for a total of 200 customers total at one time.
- Shopping time will be limited to 30 minutes per customer.
- Customers will be allowed entry based on a customer count which will be monitored at all entrances. Customers may be asked to stand in line with social distancing while waiting to enter the market.
- Market organizers will monitor customers for social distancing and directional traffic flow.
- Customers will be required to wash/sanitize hands or wear gloves upon entering the market.
- Face coverings will be required for all customers and vendors; market managers will have face coverings available for a small fee for those who do not have their own.
- Entrances will be clearly marked with COVID-19 signs.
- Service dogs will be allowed to enter the market; other pets/animals will not be allowed to accompany customers until further notice.
- Market vendors will wear face coverings and gloves and have hand sanitizer at their booths.
- Booths will be spaced a minimum of 10 feet apart, and vendors will maintain appropriate social distancing from customers.
- Customers will not handle products – vendors will package items for customers when purchased.