Groups at odds on surgery law report finances

The committee promoting a proposed referendum on a 2019 state law that will allow optometrists to conduct a broader range of eye surgeries reported raising $393,500 in contributions and spending $337,962 last month, the committee reported this week.

The Safe Surgery Arkansas committee also reported spending $301,500 on advertising last month. The committee said it aired its first ad of its 2020 campaign on May 15.

Through the end of May, the committee reported raising $1.4 million in contributions and spending $1.1 million, leaving a balance of $237,149.50 on May 31.

The largest contributors to the committee last month included the Arkansas Medical Society, which contributed $250,000; the American Academy of Ophthalmology, which contributed $100,000; and the Little Rock Eye Clinic, which contributed $25,000 last month to increase its total contributions to the committee to $98,500. State Sen. Cecile Bledsoe, R-Rogers, chipped in $1,000 last month.

In contrast, the Arkansans for Healthy Eyes committee that backs the eye surgery law and opposes the proposed referendum reported raising $67,475 in contributions and spending $50,098 last month.

That increased the amount that the committee reported raising to $390,951 and its total expenses to $356,094.29 through the end of May, leaving a balance of $34,858.71 on May 31. The largest contributor to the committee last month was the Arkansas Optometric Association, which contributed $40,000 to increase its total contributions to the committee to $65,000.

On Feb. 28, the Arkansans for Healthy Eyes committee filed a lawsuit with the state Supreme Court in its latest attempt to stop the proposed referendum to reject the eye surgery law.

That lawsuit came after Secretary of State John Thurston determined Jan. 31 that the Safe Surgery Arkansas committee submitted enough valid signatures of registered voters to quality its referendum for the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

Act 579 of 2019 will allow optometrists to administer injections around the eye; remove bumps and lesions from eyelids; and perform certain types of laser surgery performed by ophthalmologists -- specifically capsulotomy, a surgery performed after cataract surgery, and trabeculoplasty, a procedure to reduce pressure from glaucoma.

Optometrists are still banned under the new law from doing cataract surgery and radical keratotomy surgery and selling prescription drugs. The law also requires the state Board of Optometry to establish credentialing requirements for a license to administer or perform these new procedures.

Several ballot committees are attempting to qualify proposed constitutional amendments for the Nov. 3 ballot and have filed campaign finance reports. Proponents are required to turn in 89,151 valid signatures of registered voters to qualify the measures for the ballot by July 3 to the secretary of state's office.

A federal appeals court on Monday halted U.S. District Judge P.K. Holmes's decision blocking an Arkansas requirement for signatures on proposed ballot measures to be witnessed in person. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals stayed last month's ruling, which prevented the state from enforcing the witness requirements and blocked the requirement that canvassers sign an affidavit in the presence of a notary.

"We remain confident in our case as the 8th Circuit considers the state's appeal," said George Shelton, a spokesman for the Arkansas Voters First committee. "As we wait for a decision, we will continue to collect signatures through canvassers who are exercising every precaution to protect their own health and the health of Arkansas voters."

Petition drives have been hampered by the need for social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The committees trying to quality proposals for the ballot include:

• Arkansas Voters First committee, which reported raising $2,632 in contributions and spending $80,229 last month.

That increased the total amount it has raised to $1.8 million and its total expenses to $484,849.72 through the end of May, leaving a balance of $1.3 million on May 31. The largest contributor to the committee is the Houston, Texas-based Action Now Initiative LLC, which has contributed $1.8 million. The Action Now Initiative seeks to improve the lives of individuals through political advocacy, according to its website.

The committee is promoting a constitutional amendment seeking to change the way legislative and congressional district boundaries are set. The state Board of Apportionment, comprised of the governor, secretary of state and attorney general, set legislative district boundaries, while the Legislature determines congressional district boundaries.

The committee's proposal would replace both with a nine-member commission.

On June 6, the committee amended its ballot question committee statement of organization to add that it's also promoting a proposed constitutional amendment that would adopt ranked-choice voting for most state offices.

• Arkansas Wins in 2020 Inc. committee, which reported raising $150,000 last month and in total and spending $30,000 last month and in total. The 8660 W. Irolo Bronson LLC of Kissimmee, Fla., contributed $150,000.

The committee advocates a proposed amendment that would authorize the Arkansas Racing Commission to issue 16 more casino licenses to private companies across the state. Amendment 100, approved by voters in November 2018, authorized the expansion of casinos in Hot Springs and West Memphis and a new license apiece in Jefferson and Pope counties.

• Fair Play for Arkansas committee, which reported raising $1,119.95 last month and in total and spending $1,119.95 last month and in total, leaving a balance of zero as of May 31.

The committee promotes a proposed amendment that would remove Pope County as one of the locations for a casino.

"We are relying on a broad network of thousands of like-minded individual volunteers, churches, and organizations across the state, dedicated to resisting the predatory practices of the gambling industry, to assist with our canvassing," said committee spokesman Hans Stiritz.

• Arkansans for Cannabis Reform committee, which reported raising $253 in contributions and spending $1,875 last month. Through the end of May, the committee reported raising $56,099 in contributions and spending $51,749.92.

The committee's amendment would legalize recreational marijuana for all adults. In 2016, voters approved an amendment to legalize medical marijuana.

• Arkansas True Grass committee, which reported raising $1,617 in contributions and spending $23 in the period from April 15-May 15. That increased the total amount that it has raised in contributions to $8,053.68 and total expenses to $4,991.13, leaving a balance of $3,062.55.

The committee promoting a proposed amendment to legalize recreational marijuana for all adults and expunge previous drug convictions.

Meanwhile, the committee promoting a proposed amendment that would permanently extend the half-cent sales tax for highways and roads reported raising $76,000 in contributions and spending $18,161 last month.

Centennial Bank contributed $50,000 to the committee last month, while the Arkansas Economic Developers & Chamber Executives chipped in $25,000 last month to increase its total contribution to $50,000.

The amount raised and spent last month increased the Vote for Roads Vote for Issue 1 committee's total contributions to $1.6 million and its total expenses to $146,339 through the end of May, leaving a balance of $1.5 million.

In 2019, the Legislature referred the proposed amendment to the ballot. The half-cent sales tax for highways and roads was first approved by voters in November 2012 for a 10-year period.

Information was for this article was contributed by The Associated Press.