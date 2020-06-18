Hooks takes step up in class

Robert Hooks, shown coaching Osceola during a practice at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock in 2018, was hired at West Memphis to replace Billy Elmore, who stepped down last week to become the school’s athletic director. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/John Sykes Jr.)

Like most northeast Arkansas natives, Robert Hooks knows about the West Memphis football program.

The Blue Devils historically have been one of the state's top football programs, playing in six championship games and positioning themselves as state title contenders most seasons.

Hooks, a 2001 Rivercrest graduate who has coached at Osceola the past three seasons, will get his opportunity to lead West Memphis after being hired Tuesday night.

"When you grow up in northeast Arkansas, you know that West Memphis is the biggest team," Hooks told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Wednesday. "It was the best football team around."

West Memphis moved swiftly to replace Billy Elmore, who stepped down last week to become the school's athletic director.

"We had to do a lot of praying and soul-searching," Hooks said. "It happened so fast."

Hooks is the fourth head coach at West Memphis since 1978. Grafton Moore coached the Blue Devils from 1978-2000, then Lanny Dauksch ran the program from 2001-13 before Elmore was hired in 2014.

Hooks, 37, met the Blue Devils for the first time Wednesday as they went through workouts at Hamilton-Schultz Field in West Memphis. Hooks said he wanted to let the assistant coaches work with the players Wednesday instead of diving right into the situation.

"I observed them as if I wasn't there," he said.

Hooks spent three seasons at Osceola, where he led the Seminoles to a 36-7 record, three 3-3A Conference championships and two appearances in the Class 3A state title game (2018, 2019).

Although Hooks is jumping from Class 3A to Class 6A, he's familiar with coaching at bigger schools.

Before arriving at Osceola in 2017, Hooks was an assistant coach at Camden Fairview, Fort Smith Northside and Bryant. He was on Buck James' staffs at Camden Fairview and Bryant, and he was the offensive coordinator for Camden Fairview's 2012 Class 5A state championship team.

Hooks said his past experience will help him at West Memphis.

"You're used to dealing with big numbers," Hooks said. "At Camden Fairview, we had 85 players, which will be similar to what we'll have here. At Northside, we had 126 players. In my first year at Bryant, we had 160 players.

"We know how to be consistent and how to work with the numbers."

West Memphis is coming off a 7-5 season in which it advanced to the Class 6A semifinals, losing at Benton. Over the past three seasons, West Memphis is 28-8.

When Hooks was hired before the 2017 season, Osceola had not played in the state semifinals since 2009 when it was in Class 4A. He got the Seminoles back there in his first season.

The Seminoles went 11-3 in 2017, sharing the 3-3A Conference championship with Rivercrest and advancing to the Class 3A semifinals.

In 2018, Osceola (13-2) repeated as conference champions and played in the state championship game for the first time since 1998. The Seminoles lost to Booneville in the Class 3A state title game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Last season, Osceola (12-2) won the 3-3A for the third consecutive season and reached the state title game for the second year in a row. Harding Academy ended Osceola's quest for its first state title since 1997.

Entering 2020, Osceola is expected to be one of the best teams in Class 3A again.

"I'll be honest, I left a state title team," Hooks said. "Osceola will be back and will win a state title. It was definitely hard to leave that group."

Hooks played defensive tackle at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia from 2001-04. He graduated from SAU with a bachelor's degree in health and kinesiology.

West Memphis' first three nonconference games are against Little Rock Southwest (Aug. 28) and Wynne (Sept. 4) at home, and a road game at North Little Rock on Sept. 18. The Blue Devils open 6A-East Conference play against rival Marion on Sept. 25.

Hooks wants to lead West Memphis to its first state football championship.

"That would be amazing for not only the program, the players and community, but also for this side of the state," Hooks said. "It would be a huge accomplishment for northeast Arkansas and would mean a lot to everybody."