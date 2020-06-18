Hot Springs man sentenced to six years for selling meth

FORT SMITH -- A Hot Springs man has been sentenced on one count of distribution of a controlled substance that contained methamphetamine.

Dylan Lee Hooks, 24, received a total of six years and five months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release during his sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Hot Springs on Monday, according to the office of David Clay Fowlkes, acting U.S. attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, on Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Susan Hickey presided over the hearing.

While conducting narcotics investigations in the Hot Springs, Garland County area, law enforcement agents developed sources who could purchase methamphetamine from area drug dealers, according to Hooks' plea agreement. One of these transactions took place on or about Sept. 9. Beforehand, investigators met with the confidential source, searched the source and his or her vehicle, provided the source with $450, and equipped the source with a recording device.

The source then left for the predetermined buy location, a residence in Garland County, while investigators maintained surveillance. The source entered the residence and made contact with Hooks, who distributed methamphetamine to the source in exchange for $400, the agreement states. The recording device provided to the source captured the transaction in both video and audio.

Afterward, the source left and met with investigators at a predetermined debriefing location. The methamphetamine distributed to the source was field tested with positive results for the presence of methamphetamine and determined to weigh 22.1 grams. It was later sent to the Drug Enforcement Administration Laboratory for further testing.

Similar transactions also took place on or about Aug. 19, Aug. 29 and Sept. 6, during which the agreement states Hooks distributed methamphetamine to a confidential source working in conjunction with investigators.

Officers with the Hot Springs Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle Hooks was operating on or about Sept. 11. Hooks had fallen asleep behind the wheel while in the drive-thru lane of a restaurant in Garland County. It was determined that Hooks had an active felony arrest warrant and he was taken into custody.

While conducting a search, officers found a mixture or substance that was determined to weigh 30.1 grams and which field tested positive for methamphetamine, the agreement states. This was located in the front left pocket of the pants Hooks was wearing when he was arrested.

Hooks was indicted Nov. 20 on a total of five counts of distribution/possession with intent to distribute any amount of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, according to court records. He entered a guilty plea to the fourth count during a change of plea hearing held Feb. 5. Hooks' remaining charges were dismissed in accordance with his plea agreement.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations Fayetteville and the 18th Judicial Drug Task Force, according to a news release from Fowlkes. Assistant U.S. Attorney Bryan Achorn prosecuted the case for the Western District of Arkansas.