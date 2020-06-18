• Juan Orlando Hernandez, the president of Honduras, was hospitalized Wednesday just hours after he and his wife, Ana Garcia, said they both had tested positive for the coronavirus, with Hernandez calling exposure to the virus a risk that comes with being president because he cannot constantly stay at home.

• Boris Johnson, the British prime minister, escaped injury when his silver Jaguar was rear-ended by a Range Rover support vehicle after Johnson's driver braked suddenly to avoid a protester, later detained by police, who ran out in front of the Jaguar as the car drove away from the Parliament building.

• Ella Jones, 65, was sworn in as the first black mayor of Ferguson, Mo., a town that became synonymous with the Black Lives Matter movement after the fatal police shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown in 2014.

• William Hickman, 44, of Northfield, N.J., will pay more than $53 million in restitution and forfeit several properties after pleading guilty to masterminding a prescription-drug scheme that prosecutors said caused more than $50 million in losses to health benefit programs and insurers.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

• Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, said workers installed special tunnels at Putin's home and at the Kremlin to spray people with germ-killing antiseptics as a "precautionary measure" against the coronavirus.

• Louie Giglio, a white pastor and founder of Passion City Church in Atlanta, tearfully apologized after being criticized on social media for referring to the "blessing of slavery" and suggesting that the phrase "white privilege" could be better understood as a "white blessing."

• Richard Spencer, the white-nationalist leader who was cited for contempt by a Montana judge for failing to pay more than $60,000 in legal debt from his divorce case, was told he faces a $500 fine and two weeks in jail if he doesn't agree to a payment plan.

• Eric Simmons and JR McPherson, two brothers who spent 24 years in prison for a 1995 Maryland slaying that they didn't commit, were awarded nearly $2 million each by the state, officials said.

• LaToya Cantrell, the mayor of New Orleans, said the city is considering the missing bust of slave owner John McDonogh "stolen property" after the statue was toppled by protesters, thrown into the Mississippi River and then carried off by a group of men.