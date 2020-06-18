LR bans use of neck restraints

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., shown at a news conference Wednesday with city board member Doris Wright, said protesters’ calls for change led to his executive order banning police use of neck restraints. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. on Wednesday signed an executive order banning the use of neck restraints by the city's police officers.

While chokeholds have already been banned in the city, officers have occasionally used a different hold position, which Police Chief Keith Humphrey called a vascular neck restraint, as a defensive tactic.

"We have for a while banned chokeholds here in the city of Little Rock and the Little Rock Police Department, however, we can do a better job," Humphrey said.

The chief said the move would be prohibited unless the officer could justify that it was used to save someone else's life or their own.

[DOCUMENT: Mayor Frank Scott Jr.'s executive order banning neck restraints by Little Rock officers » arkansasonline.com/618order/]

Scott said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon that he had listened to the calls for change from protesters who have gathered in Little Rock and across the nation in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died May 25 while being restrained by a Minneapolis police officer.

Floyd died after officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground and knelt on the side of Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. Videos of the encounter captured by bystanders have been circulated widely.

Chauvin was fired and faces a second-degree murder charge related to Floyd's death. Three other Minneapolis police officers -- Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane -- also were fired and face charges of aiding and abetting murder.

Humphrey has 30 days from Wednesday to develop appropriate language regarding the ban to update the department's rules and regulations.

According to the order, the term neck restraints includes "defensive actions or techniques that can affect a person's trachea, or interrupts the person's breathing" and a "vascular compression hold which compresses the carotid artery, other vascular arteries on the side of an individual's neck, and may cause unconsciousness."

Officers are to intervene on behalf of any individual who is subject to a neck restraint if they see another officer using one, whether it can be stopped or not. The officer witnessing is to notify the appropriate supervisor as quickly as possible, prepare a written statement and submit to questioning, the order states.

Humphrey told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette after the news conference that the technique had been used by Little Rock police officers only three times in the past two years.

No one in the custody of the Little Rock Police Department has died because of the use of any neck restraint during an arrest, according to the executive order.