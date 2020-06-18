Man drowned in Lake Brittany

BENTONVILLE -- A 53-year-old Bella Vista man drowned earlier this month after jumping off a dock at Lake Brittany, according to the city spokeswoman.

Cassi Lapp, spokeswoman for Bella Vista, said a 911 call at 7:14 a.m. June 7 was from a child who saw James Heffernan go into the water and not come back up.

Several firefighters entered the water to search the area, Lapp said, including a diver who was in the lake 15 minutes after the 911 call.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office's dive team assisted with the search and found Heffernan's body the same day, Lapp said.