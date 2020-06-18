Mississippi firm picked for Pope County casino license

The Arkansas Racing Commission selected Gulfside Casino Partnership on Thursday afternoon to receive the license to operate a casino in Pope County.

The company, which owns casinos in Mississippi, beat out competing applicant Cherokee Nation Businesses.

The new facility, set to be named River Valley Casino Resort, will be the fourth casino in the state and the last allowed under current state law.

Gulfside’s pitch focused on expanding the casino over time and intentions to draw visitors from surrounding states. The proposal also emphasized competing with casinos in Oklahoma.

The Cherokee Nation Businesses proposal downplayed the importance of large expansion plans and focused more on creating a venue suitable for all, including families, and plans to invest in the local community.

Gulfside’s co-founder and co-owner Terry Green said the company would need to take on debt to build the casino, a project estimated to require an initial investment of $254 million. Green said it will require 20-24 months to complete.

The casino would initially create more than 1,600 permanent jobs, according to the company’s presentation, with projections for 2,300 jobs in five years.

Read Friday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.