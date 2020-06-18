Northwest Arkansas students win state coding competition

SPRINGDALE -- Three students from the Tyson School of Innovation were named the winners Thursday of Gov. Asa Hutchinson's All-State Coding Competition, according to a news release.

The winners were announced after 17 teams, including last year's winners, competed online at the All-State competition May 2, the release states. A total of 135 teams met at regional contests across Arkansas.

The contest's winners will be awarded scholarship money, while their school will receive money for its computer science programs, according to the release.

James Cassady, Benjamin Easterling and Lucas Kellar will be awarded 529 College Savings Plan scholarships each totaling $2,000 for taking first place.

Owen Bell, Julian Sanker and Ganer Whitmire from Haas Hall Academy in Fayetteville came in second place and will each receive $1,000 scholarships.

A team from Cabot High School placed third and will each receive $500 scholarships.

The schools will be awarded $10,000, $6,000 and $4,000, respectively, according to the release.

Verizon contributed $50,000 to ARCodeKids to support the event and plans to donate $35,000 more to sponsor next year's competition, according to the release.