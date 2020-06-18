BASEBALL

Minor-leaguers get $1M support

Major-leaguers have committed $1 million to support minor-leaguers whose leagues appear unlikely to start this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Major League Baseball Players Trust, a nonprofit affiliate of the Major League Baseball Players Association, made the announcement. While MLB and the union are trying to reach an agreement to start the big-league season in empty ballparks, minor leagues don't have large broadcast contracts and have not announced any plans to take the field. Players with big-league contracts received up to $286,500 each in salary advances from MLB, and players with minor-league deals got $400 weekly allowances from MLB through May. Many teams have extended the allowances. In addition, about 370 players with major-league service who were at spring training with minor-league contracts received advance payments of up to $50,000 each from the union.