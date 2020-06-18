Players mum after Manfred, Clark deal

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout (above) and New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole would each get about $13.33 million under Major League Baseball’s latest plan and $19.78 million under the union proposal. (AP file photo)

NEW YORK -- After days of angry exchanges over money between Major League Baseball and the players' association, Commissioner Rob Manfred started to doubt whether there would be a 2020 season and said as much on national television.

He then called union head Tony Clark and offered to fly from New York to Arizona to meet for the first time in three months. They spoke one-on-one for several hours Tuesday in a room at The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa in Scottsdale and emerged with what MLB considered a framework for each leader to sell to his side.

The union said nothing publicly and staff conferred with the eight-man executive subcommittee and other players. Some on the players' side considered the framework merely another plan subject to more bargaining.

The framework includes full prorated pay, even if games are played in empty ballparks, people familiar with the details told The Associated Press. They spoke on condition of anonymity because details were not announced.

Each team would play 60 games over 10 weeks starting July 20, though a Sunday opener on July 19 could be added. The framework would result in players receiving about 37% of their salaries and would come to roughly $1.48 billion from salaries originally totaling $4 billion.

Baseball's postseason would expand from 10 teams to 16 this year.

MLB would guarantee a $25 million postseason players' pool, creating postseason shares for players in the event no tickets are sold.

The designated hitter would expand to all games for the first time, also involving games between National League teams, for 2020 and 2021.

The luxury tax would be suspended for 2020, saving money for the Yankees, Astros, Dodgers and Cubs.

Both sides would contribute jointly to initiatives for social justice.

Players with so-called split contracts, who get paid at a lower salary rate when sent to the minor leagues, would not have to repay the advance they already have received: $16,500, $30,000 or $60,000, depending on their contract, for a total of about $33 million.

"At my request, Tony Clark and I met for several hours [Tuesday] in Phoenix," Manfred said in a statement Wednesday. "We left that meeting with a jointly developed framework that we agreed could form the basis of an agreement and subject to conversations with our respective constituents.

"Consistent with our conversations, I am encouraging the clubs to move forward, and I trust Tony is doing the same."

The union's last offer on June 9 was for an 89-game schedule at full prorated pay, which would result in 55% of salaries and about $2.2 billion.

Top stars Mike Trout and Gerrit Cole would each get about $13.33 million under MLB's latest plan and $19.78 million under the union proposal. A player with a $1 million salary would get $370,370 under the club plan and $549,383 under the players' proposal. The $563,500 minimum would be worth $208,704 under MLB's plan and $309,577 under the union's.

The union also would waive additional claims that could cause an expensive grievance.

Manfred and Clark got into such detail during the meeting that they recessed for a period to allow Manfred to consult owners on MLB's labor policy committee.

Before this week, Manfred and Clark had not met since March 13-14 in Arizona, the two days after spring training was suspended due to the new coronavirus.

Manfred maintained last week he was "100%" sure there would be a season, but after angry exchanges last weekend he said Monday "there's real risk" of no season.

At a glance

MLB PROPOSALS COMPARISON

NEW YORK — A comparison of proposals by Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association to start the coronavirus-delayed season, as obtained by The Associated Press.

MLB MLBPA

REGULAR SEASON 60 games 89 games

OPENING DAY July 20 July 10

REGULAR SEASON ENDS Sept. 27 Oct. 11

POSTSEASON TEAMS 16 16

POSTSEASON ENDS Oct. 28 November TBD

SALARY 100% prorated 100% prorated

COLE, TROUT $13,333,333 $19,777,778

$1 MILLION SALARY $370,370 $549,383

$563,500 MINIMUM SALARY $208,704 $309,577

In this Nov. 21, 2019, file photo, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to the media at the owners meeting in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)