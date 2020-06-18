Police: Man, 22, hurt in Hot Springs shooting

Hot Springs police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times early Thursday.

Andrew Johnson, 22, of Hot Springs is in serious but stable condition at an area hospital after being shot several times, police said in a news release.

Officers responded to 401 Cones Rd. at 2:10 a.m. Thursday in reference to a shooting and found Johnson.

Cpl. Joey Williams, a spokesman for the department, said authorities are following up on leads and interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Hot Springs Police Department at 501-321-6789.