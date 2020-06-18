Shocking that Hampton's just a nominee

Looking over the College Football Hall of Fame ballot, it was shocking to see the names of so many who should have been inducted already, and right at the top was Dan Hampton.

Hampton had a great career at the University of Arkansas before having a great career with the Chicago Bears.

This ballot is all about college play, and Hampton, who is from Jacksonville, was one of the all-time best at the level while helping the Razorbacks beat No. 2 Oklahoma in the 1978 Orange Bowl.

If Hampton, who wasn't nominated until 2016 (another great oversight), was already in, that probably would improve the odds for Brandon Burlsworth, or vice versa.

It is hard to imagine two Razorbacks going into the Hall of Fame in the same year.

Both were All-Americans, and Burlsworth is one of the great stories in the sport. He walked on after playing at Harrison High School, then became a two-time All-SEC selection.

When Danny Ford was the head coach at Arkansas, he once pointed out No. 77 and said, "He's a very special player."

Former Arkansas State University running back Calvin Harrell also is on the ballot, although his name was inadvertently left out of Wednesday's story.

Harrell was a 1970 All-American who helped ASU win three Southland Conference championships.

There are a lot of deserving names on the ballot. On the coaches list, former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops appears to be a favorite to make the cut.

This is Stoops' first time on the ballot, and he is the only one of the seven coaches nominated who has won a Division I national championship.

* * *

It is becoming old hat to learn when the coronavirus causes sporting events and seasons to be delayed, shortened or canceled.

The virus is so serious that the summer Olympics in Tokyo were delayed until next year.

It's not surprising to learn that the Kentucky Derby's move from the first Saturday in May to Sept. 5 has caused the Kentucky Wildcats to reschedule their football season opener, which also was scheduled for Sept. 5.

Kentucky and Eastern Michigan now will play on Thursday, Sept. 3.

The Wildcats likely will have some fans on hand, but how many will be allowed at Kroger Field has yet to be determined.

The Kentucky Derby generally attracts close to 150,000 patrons on Derby Day.

This is first time since 1945 the Derby will be run in a month other than May, and only the second time since 1875.

It also means the traditional first leg of the Triple Crown will be the second leg. The Belmont Stakes, traditionally the third leg, is now the first when it runs this Saturday.

Fans will not be allowed to attend the Belmont Stakes, just horsemen and essential personnel.

* * *

Oklahoma State football Coach Mike Gundy has apologized for wearing a One America News Network (OAN) T-shirt, and it appears everything has been worked out with his team.

If like yours truly you had not heard of OAN, it is apparently a far-right organization that totally supports President Donald Trump.

It was launched on July 4, 2013, and obviously has never received the publicity it did this week when the story broke about Oklahoma State football.

The network has declared itself as one of the greatest supporters of the president, and apparently Trump has praised the network.

Earlier this year, Gundy said he thought college football players were better off on campus than at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

He later changed his mind.