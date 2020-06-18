Springdale work-release inmate tests positive for covid-19

SPRINGDALE -- At least one inmate in the Arkansas Department of Correction work-release center in Springdale has tested positive for the covid-19 virus.

Cindy Murphy, communications director for the Correction Department, confirmed the report Thursday afternoon.

"I'm aware of one positive case," Murphy said. "I was told of that last night. I get a daily update from the facility but I haven't heard more on that yet."

The Correction Department has had a major outbreak of the covid-19 virus in the Cummins Unit in southeast Arkansas. The 1,900 bed prison has had 963 inmates test positive for the virus with more than 950 listed as recovered, according to information released by the Correction Department. Overall, the Department reports 1,234 inmates as recovered and 43 not recovered, as of June 9. The Department also reports 15 facility security staff and 4 non-security staff have tested positive.