Former Arkansas State University running back Calvin Harrell is shown in this file photo.

HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS

Preps banquet tonight

The eighth annual Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps banquet will be held tonight on Facebook.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6:30 on the All-Arkansas Preps page on Facebook at facebook.com/allarkansaspreps.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, this will be the first All-Arkansas Preps banquet held virtually. Past banquets have been held at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

Facebook will go live with the banquet at 6:15 p.m. with a virtual waiting room. That time period also will allow the All-Arkansas Preps committee to thank its sponsors.

A replay of the banquet also will be available on the All-Arkansas Preps Facebook page.

The banquet will honor the Democrat-Gazette's most outstanding high school athletes and coaches from the 2019-20 season, as well as name the season's male, female and coach of the year award recipients. Sports that will be honored include football, volleyball, basketball, wrestling, golf, tennis, cross country, and swimming and diving. Spring sports (baseball, softball, soccer and track and field) were not included in this year's banquet because of the cancellation of those sports seasons.

Special guests for the banquet include KATV-TV sports anchor Steve Sullivan, and KABZ-FM radio host and former University of Arkansas football player David Bazzel.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Atkins names interim coach

Atkins assistant coach Matt Porter will be the interim head coach for the 2020 season, Atkins Superintendent Jody Jenkins told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Wednesday.

Porter served as defensive coordinator under Tommy Cody, who retired in May after nine seasons as the Red Devils' coach.

The Red Devils went 9-3 in 2019, losing at McGehee in the Class 3A second round. They are scheduled to open the 2020 season Sept. 4 against Dover.

-- Jeremy Muck

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ASU's Harrell on HOF ballot

Former Arkansas State University running back Calvin Harrell was nominated to appear on the ballot for the 2021 class of the College Football Hall of Fame this week, the National Football Foundation (NFF) announced.

Harrell, a two-time first-team All-American, was one of 99 players and 33 coaches who were nominated from the divisional ranks. The three-time All-Southland Conference performer helped lead Arkansas State to the 1970 NCAA College Division national title.

Arkansas State was a three-time Southland Conference champion during his playing days, and ASU won two Pecan Bowl championships during that span. Harrell holds the Arkansas State record with 18 games of 100 or more rushing yards.

A requirement for inclusion on the annual ballot is achieving first-team All-America status. The ballot was emailed on Tuesday to more than 12,000 NFF members and current Hall of Famers, whose votes will be tabulated and submitted to the NFF's Honors Court, chaired by former Ohio State great and two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin, which selects the class.

The 2021 College Football Hall of Fame class will be announced in early 2021, and those honorees will be inducted at the 64th NFF annual awards dinner on Dec. 7, 2021, in New York City.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services