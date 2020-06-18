Traffic stop in NLR leads to drug case

A man faces drug charges after an early morning arrest Wednesday in North Little Rock.

An officer stopped a Chevrolet pickup about 4:15 a.m. at 4400 E. McCain Blvd. for having expired tags, a report said.

After a search was carried out, police reported finding methamphetamine, marijuana, a meth pipe and a digital scale inside the vehicle.

The driver, Tyler Wright, 34, of Little Rock was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. No bail was set.

Drug charges filed after parole check

A Little Rock man was arrested during a home check Wednesday in which Little Rock officers found drugs, according to a report.

The report said that parole and probation officers carried out a check at the residence of Alex Hollins, 31, at 2124 Labette Manor Drive and a revolver and Ecstasy pills were found.

Hollins was taken to the Pulaski County jail. He is charged with felony possession of Ecstasy, felony simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm and felony possession of a firearm by certain persons. No bail was set.