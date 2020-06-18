A U.S. F-22 fighter intercepts a Russian Tu-95 bomber off the coast of Alaska in this image taken Tuesday and released by the North American Aerospace Defense Command. The Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday that four nuclear-capable Tu-95s flew over the Sea of Okhotsk, the Bering Sea, the Chukchi Sea and the Northern Pacifi c during an 11-hour mission, prompting U.S. fi ghters to scramble. Russia and the United States have regularly sent strategic bombers on training flights near each other’s borders as ties have sunk to post-Cold War lows. (AP/North American Aerospace Defense Command)

Ukraine to receive $60M in U.S. arms

KYIV, Ukraine -- More than $60 million worth of weapons and other equipment is going to Ukraine as part of the U.S. security aid program with the country, the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv said Wednesday.

The embassy tweeted that a partial shipment of the equipment its Office of Defense Cooperation received Tuesday included Javelin anti-tank missiles, radios and ammunition.

"The United States stands strongly with Ukraine in support of its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russian aggression," one of the tweets said.

Ukraine has depended heavily on U.S. support during a six-year war with Russia-backed separatists in the country's east that has killed more than 14,000 people. Kyiv received the first batch of Javelin missiles in 2018.

In 2019, U.S. military assistance to Ukraine became a cornerstone of the presidential impeachment case. President Donald Trump was accused of withholding the aid to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Trump's rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Biden's son.

The aid was eventually released after a whistleblower complaint brought to light a phone call between Trump and Zelenskiy that became a basis for a congressional impeachment inquiry.

Russia jet bombers patrol near Alaska

MOSCOW -- Russian nuclear-capable strategic bombers have flown near Alaska on a mission demonstrating the military's long-range strike capability.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday that four Tu-95 bombers have flown over the Sea of Okhotsk, the Bering Sea, the Chukchi Sea and the Northern Pacific during an 11-hour mission. The ministry said the bombers were shadowed by U.S. F-22 fighters during part of their patrol.

Lt. Gen. Sergei Kobylash, the commander of Russian long-range aviation, praised the bombers' crews for their "excellent" performance. He added that Su-35 and MiG-31 fighters jets escorted the bombers during "the most complicated stages of the route."

The U.S. also scrambled its fighters when two groups of Russian warplanes neared Alaska last week.

Russia and the United States have regularly sent strategic bombers on training flights near each other's borders as their ties have sunk to post-Cold War lows after Moscow's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and Russian support for a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine.

EU warns Bosnia on lack of migrant aid

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina -- The European Union has threatened to reconsider helping Bosnia to provide for thousands of migrants stuck in its territory over the Balkan country's failure to take responsibility of the already established EU-funded reception centers.

The warning has been delivered in a letter sent on behalf of the EU home affairs commissioner, Ylva Johansson, to the governor of Bosnia's northwestern Krajina region, where most migrants who enter the country end up.

The European Commission, the EU's executive branch, expects the authorities in Bosnia to respect the rule of law and human rights, said the letter made available to The Associated Press.

"Should this not be the case, the Commission will reconsider its assistance in the area of migration management," that Bosnia has been benefiting from so far, warned the letter dated Friday.

The EU has so far provided Bosnia with more than $67 million in emergency funding, most notably for six migrant centers which currently house more than 6,000 people. Up to 1,500 others are estimated to be sleeping out in the open in several cities in the northwestern Krajina region that borders the EU-member Croatia.

Swedish lawmakers mourn virus dead

STOCKHOLM -- Flags flew at half-staff in front of Sweden's parliament as lawmakers inside held a memorial service Wednesday for the more than 5,000 people with covid-19 who have died in a country that declined to implement the strict lockdown measures widely adopted in Europe.

Members of the 349-seat Riksdag stood up to observe a minute of silence during the 15-minute memorial. The Swedish government steadfastly defends its soft approach to controlling the spread of the coronavirus despite growing criticism from opposition parties.

"This particular moment is for all of them: those who lost their jobs, their health, their lives," Riksdag Speaker Andreas Norlen said. "We say to all those who now mourn and suffer: You are not alone."

Sweden has the most virus-related deaths in the Nordic region, with 5,041 reported as of Wednesday. However, the number of covid-19 deaths recorded daily has declined, and weekly statistics show that mortality is now close to normal for this time of year after peaking in April.

A number of European countries have maintained travel restrictions on visitors from Sweden because of the country's rate of new confirmed cases. Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said Tuesday that he thought it was "a little strange" that fellow Nordic nations -- Denmark, Norway, Iceland and Finland -- haven't reopened their borders to Swedes.