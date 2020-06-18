Williams says eStem job worth leaving home

Only a special set of circumstances was going to pull Dustin Williams away from coaching girls basketball in his hometown of Paris, and eStem fit the criteria.

"I'm surrounded by people who want to win here, and that's a big deal," said Williams, who is taking over a Lady Mets team that hasn't played in the state tournament since reaching the Class 4A quarterfinals in 2018. "Shoot, the team that won the state championship in 2014 was coached by Mrs. [Johnecia] Howard, who's the director here. So I want the expectations to be high because they always are.

"I know the team had a little bit of a lower win total last year than what they're used to. That happens sometimes. But eStem has been a powerhouse before, and I'm excited about the chance to get them back rolling."

The 29-year-old went 46-38 in three seasons at Paris. He inherits the eStem program from Crystal Boyd, who amassed a 32-27 record in her two-year tenure. The Lady Mets were 13-16 last season and finished tied for sixth in the 4A-5 Conference.

Williams graduated from Paris in 2008 and took on his first head coaching job at Hazen in 2012, where he won 60% of his games during his two years with the Hornets. He became the boys coach at West Memphis Christian in 2014, then relocated to Two Rivers the next year. He spent two seasons with the Gators before returning home in 2017 to coach the Lady Eagles.

"I'm big on being family-oriented," he said. "I love the Paris community, and I love those girls on the team. I knew it'd be tough to leave that place, but the chance to come to eStem was big."

He acknowledged that plans for his future also factored into his decision.

"You start thinking about where you want to be 5-10 years down the road," Williams said. "The Little Rock area was more appealing to me than somewhere I've been most of my life. I'm definitely going to miss Paris, but this was something that I couldn't miss out on."

Williams has a pair of assistant coaches to help him on the Class 4A level. Tyler Scaife, who was a four-time all-state player at Little Rock Hall and ended her college career at Rutgers University as the second-leading scorer in program history, and Sylvia Bullock, who played basketball at the University of Miami and volleyball at the University of Kansas, will join Williams on the sidelines.

"I'm not one of those guys that wants to be the head honcho or wants it to be my way or the highway," Williams said. "I've been a head coach since I was 21, but I didn't get that time to grow as an assistant. I wanted to bring in people that are going to challenge me and push me.

"The main thing that stuck out for both of those ladies was that Tyler was a team captain at Rutgers for two years and Bullock was a team captain at Miami for three. The coach at Miami, Coach [Katie] Meier, is going be a Hall of Fame coach, and Coach [C. Vivian] Stringer at Rutgers is already a Hall of Famer. They entrusted them to be team captains, which means there's something about them that they admired that had nothing to do with their playing skills.

"We want to develop the girls off the court as much as on. I need great people around me, not just great players, and that's exactly what we have."

Williams is eager to put the Lady Mets through some workouts.

"We just got our staff squared away, and we wanted to do that before we meet the kids," he said. "Walking into a new situation while covid-19 is going on puts us in unchartered territory, too.

"Also, eStem doesn't have a gym. They're tied to UALR and play games at the Arkansas School for the Deaf. So in a sense, it's not really our decision. But if we can't get something nailed down by July, we'll probably try to do what we can to get in somebody's gym somewhere. We're not gonna sit there and not practice."