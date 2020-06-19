All-Arkansas show takes virtual route

The show still went on.

For the first time in the eight-year history of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps banquet, the event was held virtually Thursday night on Facebook.

Athletes and coaches from football, volleyball, basketball, wrestling, golf, tennis, cross country, and swimming and diving were honored for their efforts during the 2019-20 season. Spring sports, such as baseball, softball, soccer and track and field, were not part of this year's banquet because of their seasons being canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.

KATV-TV sports anchor Steve Sullivan and KABZ-AM radio host and former University of Arkansas football player David Bazzel hosted the banquet from CWP Productions in Little Rock.

The athletes were missed at this year's banquet, which Bazzel noted when talking about the 2019 All-Arkansas Preps football team.

"They [the football players] make up the largest part of this banquet," Bazzel said. "There's no wonder that the sport touches so many in the state."

Baseball Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith, who played for the San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals, was scheduled to be this year's banquet speaker. But since the event was not held at its usual venue, the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock, Smith did not speak. Bazzel announced during the banquet that Smith has agreed to be next year's All-Arkansas Preps guest speaker.

The Democrat-Gazette named its male and female athletes of the year as well as coach of the year Thursday.

Bryant football coach Buck James was named the All-Arkansas Preps Coach of the Year. James led the Hornets to a 13-0 record and their second consecutive Class 7A state championship. Bryant was the state's overall No. 1 team the entire 2020 season.

"I humbly accept this award for the backbone of our program -- our coaches, our players, our administration and most of all, our parents," James said. "Our football team in 2019 accomplished a tremendous feat, back-to-back state championships, with a 13-0 record."

Jacksonville senior guard Davonte Davis received the Male Athlete of the Year award. The University of Arkansas signee averaged 21 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists and 3 steals for the Titans, who went 20-5 and won the 5A-Central Conference title. The Titans and West Memphis were named Class 5A boys co-state champions after the state finals were not played in March.

Davis did not speak during the banquet.

Nettleton senior guard Elauna Eaton earned the Female Athlete of the Year award. Eaton, who has signed with Arkansas, led Nettleton in scoring (23.1 points per game) and averaged 7.9 rebounds per game. Nettleton was named Class 5A girls co-champions with Greenwood.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported us this season," Eaton said. "I hope to have everyone's support as I embark on my new journey on the Hill. Go Lady Raiders and go Hogs."

The All-Arkansas Preps banquet honored 14 athletes and 12 coaches as the most outstanding players and coaches of the year, respectively.

The 2019-20 most outstanding players were: Morrilton's Jacolby Criswell (football); Davis (boys basketball); Eaton (girls basketball); Bentonville's Lukas Pabst (boys cross country); Rogers' Ali Nachtigal (girls cross country); Jonesboro's Clara Parker (volleyball); Jonesboro's Ben Sherman (boys golf); North Little Rock's Mackenzie Lee (girls golf); Pulaski Academy's Foster Rogers (boys tennis); Bentonville's Ella Coleman (girls tennis); Searcy's De'maceo Whittier (boys wrestling); Searcy's Maty Lincoln (girls wrestling); Bentonville's Ryan Husband (boys swimming); and Jonesboro's Isabella Cothern (girls swimming).

The 2019-20 most outstanding coaches were: James (football); Little Rock Central's Brian Ross (boys basketball); Star City's Becky Yarbrough (girls basketball); Bismarck's Tony Yardage (golf); Pulaski Academy's Bill Topich (tennis); Jonesboro's Craig Cummings (volleyball); Conway's Craig Conner (boys swimming); Bentonville's Liz Braun (girls swimming); Greenwood's John Kincade (boys wrestling); Searcy's Jerry Evans (girls wrestling); Mountain Home's Robert Blades (boys cross country); Greenwood's Jim Andrews (girls cross country).

Members of the 2019-20 All-Arkansas Preps teams were chosen by Democrat-Gazette staff members, with nominations from the state's coaches.

Other awards presented during the All-Arkansas Preps awards banquet: