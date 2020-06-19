Arkansans voice relief, excitement on DACA ruling

Arkansans with temporary authorized status through the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program described intense feelings of celebration and relief after months of anticipating the U.S. Supreme Court's decision.

"A lot of tears. A lot of just -- so much excitement, so much surprise. I didn't see this coming," said 29-year-old Mayra Esquivel.

Esquivel arrived in Arkansas without authorization at age 3, brought to the U.S. from Mexico by family members, she said. In Mexico, she faced severe poverty and a lack of opportunities, she said.

She works as a legal assistant with the Springdale nonprofit law firm Arkansas Immigrant Defense and is becoming an accredited representative to help out more with cases.

Gaining DACA status "has opened a lot of doors, in the sense that it has allowed me to find a job in my field," said Esquivel. The program "just helps us to live to our fullest potential, and that's what it does for me," she said.

About 4,530 Arkansans have qualified for temporary authorized status under the federal DACA program created under President Barack Obama. Rescinding DACA would result in the end of temporary protections from deportation.

The data on DACA recipients in Arkansas is as of Dec. 31, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Federal data as of 2017 showed that about 79% of 689,800 total DACA recipients at that time were born in Mexico.

Karla Palma, a nursing student in Fort Smith, qualifies for temporary authorized status under DACA.

She said she has been awaiting the ruling for weeks.

"Every Monday and sometimes Thursdays I was like, 'Is this the week? Is this the week?' So it definitely was weeks filled with anxiety over this decision," Palma, 19, said in a statement. She said she was brought to the U.S. at age 4.

Thursday's court ruling "definitely uplifted my hopes and my dreams," Palma, who has a goal of becoming a pediatrician, said as part of a videoconference hosted by Arkansas United, an advocacy group for immigrants.

But advocates and legal experts also said that DACA does not provide a path to citizenship, and that the ruling does not guarantee the program will remain safe from efforts to end it under President Donald Trump.

The ruling "very much left open the door for them to try to rescind it again," said Beth Zilberman, a University of Arkansas, Fayetteville assistant law professor and director of the law school's Immigration Law Clinic.

She said the court ruled on procedural grounds, with the effort to end the program failing under the federal Administrative Procedures Act.

A renewed effort to end the program would likely face another legal challenge, Zilberman said.

"I'm very happy for all those who have DACA currently or who are eligible for DACA and their ability to continue to be protected at this point," Zilberman said.

The decision should allow for new applications to the program, but "it could take some time for them to start the process again for accepting initial applications," Zilberman said.

The program was created for people who arrived in the United States without authorization before they turned 16, giving them an opportunity to apply for deferred action so long as they met eligibility requirements that included either being in school, having completed high school or having obtained a General Educational Development diploma, or being an honorably discharged veteran.

DACA status provides eligibility for work authorization but must be renewed every two years.

The nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute estimates there are about 8,000 DACA-eligible individuals in Arkansas.

State leaders who joined the Arkansas United videoconference described a need for continued political efforts.

Rep. Megan Godfrey, D-Springdale, cited bipartisan political support in Arkansas for laws passed last year to help DACA recipients become eligible for nursing licenses and also to be able to pay in-state college tuition rather than more costly out-of-state rates. Godfrey was lead sponsor of the nursing bill.

Godfrey said last year's efforts "give me a lot of hope" at "a time when things feel very polarized and very tense politically."