Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas Supreme Court

Today at 3:01 a.m.

The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF JUNE 18, 2020

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

CV-19-984. Anarian Chad Jackson v. Wendy Kelley, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Lincoln County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Hart, J., concurs.

JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD

CR-84-9. Carl Lee Linell v. State of Arkansas, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Petitioner's pro se petition to reinvest jurisdiction in the trial court to consider a petition for writ of error coram nobis; motion for appointment of counsel. Petition and motion denied. Hart, J., dissents.

JUSTICE ROBIN F. WYNNE

CV-19-985. Anarian Chad Jackson v. Wendy Kelley, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Lincoln County Circuit Court. Appellant's pro se motion to file an amended reply brief; motion to file amendment to appellant's reply brief. Affirmed; motions denied. Hart, J., dissents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT