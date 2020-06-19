The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF JUNE 18, 2020

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

CV-19-984. Anarian Chad Jackson v. Wendy Kelley, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Lincoln County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Hart, J., concurs.

JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD

CR-84-9. Carl Lee Linell v. State of Arkansas, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Petitioner's pro se petition to reinvest jurisdiction in the trial court to consider a petition for writ of error coram nobis; motion for appointment of counsel. Petition and motion denied. Hart, J., dissents.

JUSTICE ROBIN F. WYNNE

CV-19-985. Anarian Chad Jackson v. Wendy Kelley, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Lincoln County Circuit Court. Appellant's pro se motion to file an amended reply brief; motion to file amendment to appellant's reply brief. Affirmed; motions denied. Hart, J., dissents.