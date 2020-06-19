Barron rock-solid as Bentonville's goalkeeper

The Prep Rally: Best in the West series will highlight the all-time best players in western Arkansas as selected by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

When Bentonville captured its Class 7A boys soccer state championships from 2014-16, the Tigers knew their chances of winning a match with just one goal were pretty good a lot of the time -- as long as Ben Barron stood in front of the net.

The 6-2 standout recorded plenty of shutouts during his three years as Bentonville's goalkeeper, including the three state championship matches against Springdale Har-Ber, Fort Smith Northside and Springdale, respectively.

"I had a funny saying with my family," Barron said. "That is if you don't get scored upon, you don't lose. That is what I tried to do every game."

Barron's story on how he became a goalkeeper is an interesting one. He was on a 12-year-old team called the Comets, and he jumped in to play goalkeeper one night while the starter was on vacation, and he never changed positions.

Bentonville Coach Mike Devaney allowed Barron to play a little goalkeeper during his freshman year in order to give him a little experience. Everything else just fell in place.

"I remember his junior and senior years he had 0.6 goals against him average, which is just ridiculous," Devaney said. "I think the thing that made him so good is that he was an ultra competitor. He also took it as a personal affront for a goal to be scored against him. Even in training, he was such a competitor.

"Some of the stuff he pulled off in games was pretty remarkable. But some of the stuff he pulled off during training, our guys would stop and just start laughing. He was just that athletic, and he had incredible consistency. It was evident he was pretty special."

Barron admitted his teammates made things easy for him during the first two seasons. Bentonville had a solid defensive unit led by Bennett Moehring, and as a result Barron just allowed only three goals as a sophomore and just five goals during his junior season.

Things were a little more challenging during Barron's senior campaign because the Tigers were much younger on defense, and losing two players to season-ending injuries on defense didn't help. Bentonville had a freshman, Ethan Stockdale, on its defensive unit, and Barron wound up allowing seven goals.

"My job definitely got a lot harder," Barron said. "And the state championship game, as far as a mental standpoint, was the biggest challenge. We lost to Springdale twice in the regular season, so it was a big psychological challenge to overcome. And we had the state title on the line."

Barron, however, was rock-solid to the end and closed out his soccer career with a shutout. Bentonville took care of the rest with an early 2-0 lead.

"He put on a display in that state championship game," Devaney said. "It was just mind-boggling because we had a two-goal lead to defend, and Springdale was outstanding. Some of the stuff he came up with in that game was truly remarkable, and it was almost single-handedly, particularly in the second half.

"He came up with a couple of terrific saves that really kept us in it. I'm not a goalkeeper coach in any shape or form, and I have this thing of going back to an old coach years ago -- with goalkeepers, just make one save that keeps us on it. Well, in that game he came up with about four or five that kept us in it."

More News At a glance BEN BARRON SCHOOL Bentonville CREDENTIALS A three-year starter at goalkeeper who allowed just 18 goals over three seasons with the Tigers and earned all-state status two years. … Shut out Springdale Har-Ber, Fort Smith Northside and Springdale, respectively, in Bentonville’s three Class 7A state championship matches. … Was also a wide receiver on Bentonville’s football team. THAT’S WHAT HE SAID “Starting for three years, I think you get a little bit of an advantage in your later years because you have so much experience. If you don’t start until your junior or senior year, you’re limited with experience. When I was going out there my senior year, everything seemed like second nature.”