Bõlaide, Juun 19: Lalem men ko kwoj aikuj jelã kõn covid-19 ilo Arkansas

• Arkanja ewōr 13,928 oran confirmed keej in covid-19, jen kar jinoun an walok naninmej in, ekkar ńan data ko raar likut mejatoto ilo Juun 19 raan eo. Ekkar ńan ripoot eo an state health officials, ewōr 208 oran armej im raar mej jen nańinmej in im 9,376 armej raar mour.

• Ňan bõbrae liakelok ko ak lawsuit ko, Kabana (Governor) Asa Hutchinson emõj an jain (signed) e jilu executive order ak kwoņ ko ilo Juun (June) 15 raan eo bwe en jibaň bõbrae business im ri-jerbal ro an jikin ejmour jimor jen aer maroň bōk naňinmej ko an coronavirus, emõj kalablok joortoklik ak benefit ko ňan ri-jerbal ro im renaaj bõk naňinmej in virus in ilo tõrre en rej jerbal.

• Imoko imōn ritto einwot nursing home ko, im bareinwōt imoko jet remaroń peļļok ijo wōt ke rej aikuj tōpar buńtōn kein jen state Department of Health eo, enaj bareinwot peļļok nan jabdewot jino ilo Juļae 1, meļeļe kein ran itok jen Hutchinson ilo Juun 17 raan eo.

• City council eo an Fayetteville ear passed e juon melim ilo raan in Juun 16 raan eo ke aolep rej aikuj in ekkonak masks ko aer ilo imon wia ko ak imoko jet ilo public. Ilo Juun 17 raan eo, Mayor eo an Little Rock Frank Scott, Jr. ear ba ke enaj kajjitok lok ippen city attorney eo bwe ej je juon executive melim nan ekkonak mask ilo imon wia ko ak imoko jet im rej public.

• Elonlok keej kaal in rinaninmej kab ro rej pad ilo hospital kio ilo Northwest Arkanja in, im governor eo ear kojjela ilo Juun 18 raan eo ke enaj kaitokļok public health emergency eo mae 45 raan.

