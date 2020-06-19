Bolton: Trump 'unfit for office'

WASHINGTON -- Former national security adviser John Bolton says in a television interview that President Donald Trump is "unfit for office" and lacks the "competence to carry out the job."

Bolton made the comments to ABC News as the former administration official sought to promote a new book that Trump claimed in a tweet early Thursday is "made up of lies & fake stories." Excerpts of the interview aired Thursday.

"I don't think he's fit for office. I don't think he has the competence to carry out the job," Bolton said during the ABC interview, which is scheduled to air in full Sunday. "There really isn't any guiding principle that I was able to discern other than what's good for Donald Trump's reelection. I think he was so focused on the reelection that longer-term considerations fell by the wayside."

Bolton's book, The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir, is a 592-page memoir about his 17 months in the White House. He portrays Trump as an "erratic" and "stunningly uninformed" commander in chief and lays out a long series of encounters between the president, his top advisers and foreign leaders.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nc8vnrlRRao]

In a tweet Thursday, Trump referred to "Wacko John Bolton" and said his book is "made up of lies & fake stories."

"Said all good about me, in print, until the day I fired him," Trump wrote. "A disgruntled boring fool who only wanted to go to war. Never had a clue, was ostracized & happily dumped. What a dope!"

Trump denounced the book as "a compilation of lies and made-up stories, all intended to make me look bad."

"Many of the ridiculous statements he attributes to me were never made, pure fiction," he tweeted.

Trump accused Bolton of violating the law by releasing the book, telling Fox News Channel's Hannity on Wednesday: "It's highly classified information, and he did not have approval."

Trump said he appointed Bolton as his national security adviser because the job did not require confirmation by the Senate, unlike many other top administration jobs.

"He couldn't get Senate-confirmed. So I gave him a non-Senate-confirmed position," Trump said. "I could just put him there, see how we worked. And I wasn't very enamored."

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany echoed her boss during a Thursday morning television appearance after being shown the Bolton clip from his interview.

"My reaction is that John Bolton has discredited himself," McEnany said on Fox News, citing instances where Bolton had praised Trump's leadership. "John Bolton's bunk is debunked by none other than John Bolton."

She added that Bolton had taken the title of "most disliked man in America" from James Comey, the former FBI director fired by Trump in 2017.

The Justice Department sued Tuesday in an effort to delay publication of the book, claiming that it still contained highly classified information and that a required review by the National Security Council had not been concluded. According to the filing, a career official determined no classified material remained in April, but national security adviser Robert O'Brien initiated a secondary review that deemed additional information to be classified.

Bolton wrote that he was asked to add phrases like, "in my view," to make clear that he was expressing his opinion instead of relying on sensitive information.

Information for this article was contributed by John Wagner and Josh Dawsey of The Washington Post; and by Zeke Miller, Deb Riechmann and Jill Colvin of The Associated Press.