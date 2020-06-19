California shootout kills brother of hanged man

ROSAMOND, Calif. -- The half-brother of a black man found hanged in a California park was killed in a gunbattle with Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies seeking him as kidnap and assault suspect, according to authorities and a family lawyer.

A woman with him was wounded and a child was uninjured.

The gunfire occurred Wednesday afternoon in the desert community of Rosamond, Calif., north of Los Angeles, officials with the Los Angeles County sheriff's office said in a statement.

Detectives had been tracking a man who was wanted for kidnapping, spousal assault and assault with a deadly weapon but when they tried to stop a car he was in, he opened the passenger door and began shooting, the statement said.

Deputies shot and killed the man. The woman driving the car was struck by gunfire and was treated and released from a hospital, officials said. A 7-year-old girl in the car wasn't physically hurt, sheriff's officials said.

The woman in the car wasn't the accuser in the spousal assault case, authorities said.

The man was identified as Terron Jammal Boone by an attorney representing the family of Robert Fuller, a 24-year-old man who was found hanging from a tree in Palmdale, Calif., last week. Officials say the death appeared to be a suicide but family members have disputed that.

"At this time, until we receive all of the information, the family and their legal team doesn't have any further comment on this incident. The family respectfully asks that their privacy be respected," attorney Jamon Hicks said in a statement.

Boone had been charged Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court with assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, domestic violence and criminal threats.

Federal authorities, including the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice, said they will review local investigations into the hanging deaths of Fuller and of Malcolm Harsch, a 38-year-old homeless black man who was found hanging from a tree on May 31 in Victorville, a desert city in San Bernardino County east of Palmdale, about 20 miles from Rosamond.

Local authorities have said there is no evidence of foul play in either death but sheriffs have pledged to continue to investigate.