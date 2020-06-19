Cyprus presses EU on migration policy

NICOSIA, Cyprus — The European Union must forge a common migration policy that obligates member states to take in a proportional number of asylum-seekers and restricts EU funding access to any country that refuses, Cyprus’ interior minister said on Thursday.

Minister Nicos Nouris said it’s “imperative” for the 27-member bloc to come up with a deal when EU interior ministers tackle the issue next month that takes the pressure off front-line states like Greece, Italy, Spain and Cyprus, which receive the most migrants.

Unveiling the key points to Cyprus’migration policy overhaul, Nouris said the EU also needs to negotiate agreements with nations like Afghanistan, Nepal, Pakistan and India to take back citizens who have had their asylum applications rejected.

Nouris suggested Cyprus may negotiate such agreements on its own if an overall EU deal falls through.