Fatal shooting reported near Sweet Home

The Pulaski County sheriff's office is investigating a fatal Friday afternoon shooting near Sweet Home, according to spokesman Mitch McCoy.

The sheriff's office responded to a call about a shooting at approximately 12:30 p.m. Friday on the 6300 block of Arkansas 365 South. Deputies found a man in his 40s suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim died of his injuries, McCoy said.

Investigators are interviewing multiple witnesses, including someone whom McCoy described as a person of interest.