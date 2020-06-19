Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Fatal shooting reported near Sweet Home

by William Sanders | Today at 4:53 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Police tape

The Pulaski County sheriff's office is investigating a fatal Friday afternoon shooting near Sweet Home, according to spokesman Mitch McCoy.

The sheriff's office responded to a call about a shooting at approximately 12:30 p.m. Friday on the 6300 block of Arkansas 365 South. Deputies found a man in his 40s suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim died of his injuries, McCoy said.

Investigators are interviewing multiple witnesses, including someone whom McCoy described as a person of interest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT