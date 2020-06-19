Fatal shooting reported near Sweet Home

Police tape
The Pulaski County sheriff's office is investigating a fatal Friday afternoon shooting near Sweet Home, according to spokesman Mitch McCoy.
The sheriff's office responded to a call about a shooting at approximately 12:30 p.m. Friday on the 6300 block of Arkansas 365 South. Deputies found a man in his 40s suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim died of his injuries, McCoy said.
Investigators are interviewing multiple witnesses, including someone whom McCoy described as a person of interest.
