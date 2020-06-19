Federal judge won't block state criminal-eviction law

A federal judge refused Thursday to block enforcement of the Arkansas criminal-eviction law, ruling that the ACLU-backed plaintiff, a McGehee man who is two months behind on his rent, hasn't shown he can prove the statute -- the only one of its kind in the nation -- is unconstitutional.

U.S. District Judge Brian Miller's decision was made three days after 36-year-old Edrin Allen filed suit with the backing of the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas, William H. Bowen School of Law Legal Clinic, the Center for Arkansas Legal Services and Legal Aid of Arkansas.

Allen's lawyers had petitioned Miller to bar authorities from enforcing Arkansas Code 18-16-101 until a trial can be had on whether the law is constitutional. They contend the statute violates due-process rights and protections against cruel and unusual punishment in both the state and federal constitutions. Evictions are strictly civil matters in every state, but Arkansas offers landlords the criminal-eviction statute as well as civil remedies.

Miller's five-page ruling is not a final determination and does not end the suit. The defendants have yet to respond to the litigation.

"The motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction is denied because Allen has not demonstrated a likelihood of success on the merits," he wrote.

In his ruling, Miller noted that both the Arkansas Supreme Court, in a 1989 decision, and the federal 8th Circuit Court of Appeals, acting in 1976, have found the 119-year-old law does not violate due process.

The law was amended in 2001, and that version was found unconstitutional in Pulaski County Circuit Court in 2015, which ended authorities from enforcing it in Little Rock. The General Assembly in 2017, however, removed the parts of the law found unconstitutional by the circuit judge, returning the law to the version found to be constitutional by the state Supreme Court, Miller wrote.

The argument that the law is vague or subject to abuse "is unpersuasive" because of a provision that gives tenants 10 days to vacate the property before criminal penalties are imposed, Miller's ruling states.

Also unpersuasive, the judge wrote, is the claim that the law violates the right to trial because the statute does not deny tenants any of the "usual protections" provided to defendants in civil and criminal courts.

Arguments that the fine imposed, from $1 to $25 per day, amounts to cruel and unusual punishment fail because eviction for not paying rent is "reasonable and proportionate, even if the tenant's circumstances are unfortunate, unlucky, or not the tenant's fault," Miller wrote, quoting a 2002 ruling from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

"The fine is also proportionate given that it is small, and a tenant in violation of the statute is essentially staying in a residence without paying rent," Miller stated in his ruling.

The law, passed in 1901, makes it a misdemeanor for tenants who owe rent to stay on leased property after being given written notice to vacate. A tenant who is one day late on rent can be ordered to vacate the property within 10 days. Each day the renter remains on the property after that deadline is considered a separate criminal offense under the law.

The defendants are the landlord, Henry Penny, and, sued in their professional capacities, the authorities responsible for administering and implementing the law, Gibbs Ferguson, McGehee city attorney; Desha County Sheriff Larry Allen; and Sarah Farrar-Phillips, chief clerk of the 27th State District Court in McGehee.

Allen moved into the Pecan Street home in July 2019, but when he lost his warehouse job on April 28, he couldn't afford his $400 monthly rent, according to his sworn statement filed with the lawsuit. Allen was denied unemployment but wants to go to work. The coronavirus pandemic has made finding a new job difficult, he stated.

Sheriff's deputies have gone to his residence three times since mid-May on Penny's behalf, and Allen was formally ordered to vacate on June 3.

"I want to stay in my home. I do not have anywhere else to live or enough money to move at this time," Allen wrote. "I do not believe it is fair for me to be arrested or convicted because I could not pay rent for reasons outside of my control. I should not have to choose between a criminal record or becoming homeless during a pandemic."