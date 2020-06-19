Fort Smith officer receives promotion

FORT SMITH -- The Fort Smith Police Department announced the promotion of a 14-year employee to the rank of deputy chief for the nonuniformed bureau on Monday.

Jason Thompson, 37, started his career with the department on May 8, 2006, as a patrol officer, according to a news release. He went on to earn the department's Life-Saving Award for brave actions taken in the line of duty in 2009, and was named Officer of the Year in 2012.

As deputy chief for the nonuniformed bureau, Thompson will oversee operations for the criminal investigations division and support services.

"Jason has spent all of his 14 years as a public servant working to improve the culture of this department," Police Chief Danny Baker said. "He has already demonstrated the leadership skills necessary to this position serving as acting deputy chief for the last year, and his strong community policing mindset has been crucial in guiding me in moving the department forward with 21st century policing."

Thompson said in the release that he looks forward to continuing to serve the residents of Fort Smith as deputy chief.

"The Fort Smith Police Department has made great strides in forming partnerships with our community, and I look forward to continuing those relationships and building new ones," Thompson said. "I am proud to be a member of the Fort Smith Police Department and look forward to leading the men and women of the department into the future."

Thompson was selected for this position after input from a diverse, experienced interview board of residents and community leaders, the release states. Thompson and his wife, Christy, have three children: Blair, Braylee, and Brinley.