High court blocks bid to end DACA

In the opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that the Department of Homeland Security was improper in its attempt to end to the program. (AP/Matt Rourke)

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump's effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants.

People who are part of the 8-year-old Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program will retain their protection from deportation and their authorization to work in the United States.

The outcome was 5-4, in which Chief Justice John Roberts and the four liberal-leaning justices were in the majority.

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas labeled DACA as illegal and criticized Roberts.

"Yet, John Roberts again postures as a Solomon who will save our institutions from political controversy and accountability. If the Chief Justice believes his political judgment is so exquisite, I invite him to resign, travel to Iowa, and get elected," Cotton said in a statement.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KXzb53ikDqc]

The justices said the administration did not take the proper steps to end DACA, rejecting arguments that the program is illegal and that courts have no role to play in reviewing the decision to end it. The program covers people who have been in the United States since they were children and are in the country illegally.

After the ruling, Trump tweeted, "These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives. We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020!" he wrote on Twitter.

In a second tweet, he wrote, "Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn't like me?"

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court ruled that a landmark federal civil-rights law from the 1960s protects gay and transgender workers, a proposition the administration had argued against.

On the two decisions in question this week, at least one of the conservative-leaning justices has sided with the court's four liberal-leaning justices.

Both Neil Gorsuch and Roberts did so in Monday's ruling that said Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination "because of sex," includes gay and transgender employees. That opinion was written by Gorsuch.

Later, Trump said Thursday's DACA decision showed the need for additional conservative justices to join the two he has appointed, Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, and pledged to release a new list from which he would choose a nominee if another opening occurs on his watch.

Democratic presidential contender and former Vice President Joe Biden pledged to send Congress proposed legislation on his first day in office to make DACA protections permanent.

Roberts wrote for the court that the administration did not pursue the end of the program properly.

"We do not decide whether DACA or its rescission are sound policies," Roberts wrote. "We address only whether the agency complied with the procedural requirement that it provide a reasoned explanation for its action. Here the agency failed to consider the conspicuous issues of whether to retain forbearance and what if anything to do about the hardship to DACA recipients."

The Department of Homeland Security can try again, he wrote.

"No way that's going to happen before November," said Stephen Yale-Loehr, a professor of immigration law practice at Cornell University Law School.

DISSENT OPINIONS

The court's four conservative-leaning justices dissented. Justice Clarence Thomas, joined by Justices Gorsuch and Samuel Alito, wrote that DACA was illegal from the moment it was created by an executive order by former President Barack Obama in 2012.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/619daca/]

Thomas called the ruling "an effort to avoid a politically controversial but legally correct decision."

"The court could have made clear that the solution respondents seek must come from the legislative branch," Thomas wrote.

"It has given the green light," he wrote of the court, "for future political battles to be fought in this court rather than where they rightfully belong -- the political branches."

Alito wrote that federal judges had prevented DACA from being ended "during an entire Presidential term. Our constitutional system is not supposed to work that way."

"Instead," he wrote, "it tells the Department of Homeland Security to go back and try again. What this means is that the federal judiciary, without holding that DACA cannot be rescinded, has prevented that from occurring during an entire presidential term."

Kavanaugh wrote in a separate dissent that he was satisfied that the Trump administration acted appropriately.

Kavanaugh said requiring the administration to provide another set of reasons was a pointless formality. "The only practical consequence of the court's decision to remand appears to be some delay," he wrote.

Eight justices rejected a separate argument from lawyers for the DACA recipients, who had said the rescission of the program violated the Constitution's equal-protection clause.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented on that point, saying she would have let that challenge go forward, based in part on "statements that President Trump made both before and after he assumed office" in which he called some migrants criminals, drug dealers and rapists.

'TEARS OF JOY'

DACA recipients were elated by the ruling.

"We'll keep living our lives in the meantime," said Cesar Espinosa, who leads the Houston immigration advocacy group FIEL. "We're going to continue to work, continue to advocate."

Espinosa said he got little sleep overnight in anticipation of a possible decision. In the minutes after the decision was posted, he said his group was "flooded with calls with Dreamers, happy, with that hope that they're going to at least be in this country for a while longer."

From the Senate floor, Democratic leader Charles Schumer of New York said of the DACA decision, "I cried tears of joy."

"Wow," he went on, choking up. "These kids, these families, I feel for them, and I think all of America does."

At different times, Trump has praised the DACA program's goals and suggested he wanted to preserve it. "Does anybody really want to throw out good, educated and accomplished young people who have jobs, some serving in the military?" he asked in a tweet in 2017.

But Trump wrote on Twitter last year as the Supreme Court prepared to hear arguments in the case that "Many of the people in DACA, no longer very young, are far from 'angels.' Some are very tough, hardened criminals."

The DACA program has strict requirements. To be eligible, applicants had to show that they had committed no serious crimes, had arrived in the U.S. before they turned 16 and were no older than 30, had lived in the U.S. for at least the previous five years, and were in school, had graduated from high school or received a GED certificate, or were an honorably discharged veteran.

"I do not favor punishing children," Trump said in his formal announcement of the termination. But, he added, "the program is unlawful and unconstitutional and cannot be successfully defended in court."

OBAMA EXECUTIVE ORDER

The program grew out of an impasse over a comprehensive immigration bill between Congress and the Obama administration in 2012. Obama used an executive order to formally protect people from deportation while also allowing them to work legally in the U.S.

But Trump made illegal immigration a central part of his campaign and less than eight months after taking office, he announced in September 2017 that he would reverse the DACA executive order with his own executive order.

Immigrants, civil-rights groups, universities and Democratic-led states quickly sued, and courts put the administration's plan on hold.

The Department of Homeland Security has continued to process two-year DACA renewals so that hundreds of thousands of DACA recipients have protections stretching beyond the election and even into 2022. No new applications have been accepted since 2017, and it probably would take a court order to change that, Yale-Loehr said.

Thursday's ruling was the second time in two years that Roberts and the liberal-leaning justices faulted the administration for the way it went about a policy change. Last year, the court forced the administration to back off a citizenship question on the 2020 census.

In 2018, Roberts joined his conservative colleagues to preserve Trump's travel ban affecting several countries with largely Muslim populations. In that instance, Roberts wrote the administration put the policy in place properly.

CHEERS BREAK OUT

Outside the Supreme Court, DACA recipients wearing masks because of the coronavirus pandemic cheered the ruling. Despite social-distancing recommendations, some could not help but hug.

"We've been preparing for this moment for so long," said Jose Alonso Munoz, a spokesman for United We Dream, the nation's largest organization founded by immigrant young people. Munoz is also a DACA recipient, and his protections are set to expire in 2022.

Jesus Contreras, 26, was coming off a 24-hour shift as an emergency medical technician in Houston when he heard the news that DACA was saved for now. He had spent almost all night -- except for a 20-minute nap -- responding to calls to aid residents with emergencies, including some patients with the coronavirus.

Contreras, who came to the United States from Mexico at age 6, said he is "just mentally exhausted from being pushed to understand that any given second, one decision could mean the end of the program and our life here in the United States."

The ruling does not entirely lift the uncertainty that began when their parents brought them across the border illegally or into the country on visas they overstayed.

In a Twitter post Thursday afternoon, Trump captured the bottom line of the court's ruling. "Now we have to start this process all over again," he wrote.

Information for this article was contributed by Mark Sherman, Jessica Gresko, Lisa Mascaro, Astrid Galvan, Nomaan Merchant and Elliot Spagat of The Associated Press; by John Wagner, Robert Barnes, Maria Sacchetti, Nick Miroff and Nick Anderson of The Washington Post; and by Adam Liptak and Michael D. Shear of The New York Times.

Students participating in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program celebrate Thursday outside the Supreme Court building. “We’ve been preparing for this moment for so long,” said Jose Alonso Munoz, a spokesman for United We Dream, the nation’s largest organization founded by immigrant youths. More photos at arkansasonline.com/619daca/. (AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Luis Angel Reyes Savalza (center) and others listen to speakers Thursday at a San Francisco rally to celebrate the Supreme Court’s rejection of President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for young immigrants. (AP/Jeff Chiu)