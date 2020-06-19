Horoscopes

Happy birthday: You are as young as your dreams, which happen to be particularly youthful. It's as though you never lost the innocence of your first imaginings of what you would be in this life. This year proves you will fulfill them yet. Next month brings a surprise that sends you on a new trajectory. Friends help with a vital project.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You'll put quite a lot of thought into a gift. You want it to be appropriate and yet slightly surprising. Take your time. Think it through, and you'll hit just the right note.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You balance your independence and interdependence so well, operating as a one-person operation when you need to and a cog in the wheel of humanity when you don't.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Your powerful radar extends from your heart to the hearts of those around you. You don't have to know a person to recognize their pain and be a part of their healing.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Your attention is a precious commodity that you nonetheless give quite generously to your loved ones. They are, in fact, spoiled by the many benefits bestowed by your listening ears and the pupils of your eyes.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): As dancers know, in a kick line, it's important that the entire chorus of dancers hit the same mark with their leg extension. It just looks better that way. In the name of conformity, you'll save your high kicks for later.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Though you are always communicating, you're not always aware of what. Your message will be imparted without words now. You say it all with action and lifestyle.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You're tough and resilient. Why? A lot of it is your sense of humor. It's hard to say which came first, the laughs or the hardship, but you've found a way to bring them together.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): All the good jobs will go to the eager volunteers. You'll be one of them. Responsibility doesn't scare you. Your hand goes right up. Do well, and this is only the start.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You don't know what connects you with someone, though you can be sure there is an important and mysterious reason you converge in this same place and time.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Doing what is responsible doesn't always seem like a lot of fun, but there's a way to make the medicine more palatable, Mary Poppins style, with a spoonful of sugar.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Willpower can be hard to come by, which is why today's starry boon is wonderful. An infusion of cosmic willpower will help you ignore the discomfort of self-discipline so you don't have to suffer the pain of regret.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Dented cars show their history of collision while the patched cars move on as if nothing bad ever happened. You're wise to be on the lookout for signs of repair.