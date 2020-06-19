• Victor Sengbe of Oakland, Calif., who is black, said that he and his friends used five ropes found hanging in a city park 's trees to make a swing system for exercise a day after Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf described the ropes as nooses and racially-charged symbols of terror.

• Benedict XVI, 93, the pope emeritus, has returned to his native Germany to be with his brother, 96-year-old Rev. Georg Ratzinger, who is ill and whose condition has worsened, church officials said.

• Nancy Pelosi, the California Democrat who is speaker of the U.S. House, has ordered that four portraits honoring previous House speakers who served in the Confederacy be removed from the Capitol as she pushes to have Confederate statues taken down as well.

• Deb Campbell, a San Francisco animal control spokesman, said that a young, 50-pound mountain lion spotted sleeping in a planter box along a busy downtown street was safely captured, adding "the poor guy really needed some help" since it had only moved a few blocks in 24 hours.

• Mark Lamb, the sheriff of Pinal County, Ariz., who refused to enforce a statewide coronavirus stay-at-home order, tested positive for the virus just before he was scheduled to appear near President Donald Trump at a Tuesday ceremony at the White House.

• Quinton Lucas, mayor of Kansas City, Mo., announced he is backing an ordinance that would strike possession of marijuana as a violation under municipal codes, saying that eliminating laws that disproportionately effect black residents can help "improve police-community relations."

• Byung "BJay" Pak, a U.S. attorney, said five Gainesville, Ga., men were charged with conspiracy and arson after being accused of using a peaceful protest against the death of George Floyd to cover up their use of a flare gun to set fire to an officer's marked police car.

• Kim Powell, 53, of Baton Rouge, faces a second-degree murder charge after firefighters extinguishing a brush fire discovered the body of a 25-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times, authorities said.

• Mark Weston, a city official in Bristol, England, said vandals damaged the two headstones on the grave of Scipio Africanus, a one-time slave, in an apparent "retaliation attack" after anti-racism protesters in the city toppled a statue of Edward Colston, an 18th century slave trader.