Indians' anger at China escalates

Abhishek Soni, owner of an electronics shop, holds a notice Thursday for boycotting Chinese products in Gauhati, India. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/619protest/ (AP/Anupam Nath)

NEW DELHI -- A wave of anti-Chinese anger is cresting across India as the nation struggles to absorb the loss of 20 Indian soldiers beaten to death this week by Chinese troops in a high-altitude brawl along India's disputed border with China.

An Indian government minister has called for Chinese restaurants to be closed. Other Indian officials have suddenly put contracts to Chinese companies under review. And crowds of men are now smashing Chinese-made televisions in the street.

"We should bleed China with a thousand cuts," said Ranjit Singh, a retired army major who is calling for a boycott of Chinese goods. "We need to hit them where it hurts most, and that is economically."

And the tensions are not easing. Sonam Joldan, a teacher in the Ladakh region near the India-China border, reported on Thursday seeing a line of 100 Indian army trucks heading toward the front line, wending its way up the Himalayan mountains "like a caravan of ants."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MfdAXq7_XSM]

How did he feel watching the forces go by?

"Patriotic, of course," Joldan said. "India can't watch the Chinese aggression go on forever. They have to be stopped at some point."

The killing of the Indian soldiers, he said, was unforgivable.

Indian and Chinese generals continued to meet on Thursday to discuss deescalation at the border high up in the Himalayas where the brawl broke out, officials said. But military analysts and satellite imagery indicated that Chinese troops had yet to pull back.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/619protest/]

By some accounts, in recent weeks they have taken about 23 square miles of territory claimed by India and show no signs of leaving.

Western intelligence officials said that India would not accept this and that the chances of more fighting remained high, especially with thousands of opposing troops eyeball to eyeball along a remote front line that has flared in violence several times, including a major war between India and China in 1962.

Troops from both sides have been instructed not to use firearms during face-offs along the border, but that did not stop a hand-to-hand battle from raging for several hours Monday night. One Indian military analyst posted a picture on Twitter of steel clubs studded with nails that he said had been used by the Chinese troops.

Some officers in India's army now want to change the rules of engagement along the border and abandon the de facto code that calls for neither side to use guns during confrontations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tried to walk a fine line. Although he seems reluctant to escalate a major conflict with China, which has a mightier military, he has signaled that he will not back down.

"India wants peace," he said in a televised address on Wednesday. "But if provoked, India is capable of giving a befitting reply."

On Thursday, the Indian Express, one of the nation's leading newspapers, reported that India's government was preparing to cancel a huge railway contract that had been given to a Chinese company.

Protests have broken out across India to boycott Chinese goods, a move that will not be easy. The phones in most Indians' hands are made in China, as are countless other products. India-China trade has grown enormously, from $3 billion in 2000 to more than $95 billion in 2018, the Indian Express reported. And as of last year, a trade deficit between the two nations had reached nearly $60 billion in China's favor.

Meanwhile, Nepal's upper house of parliament on Thursday signed off on a proposed constitutional amendment that would change the nation's political map to include strategically important territory also claimed by India.

Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli's government has pushed for the amendment and it has widespread public support.

Nepal has long claimed the areas of Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipu Lekh in accordance with an 1816 Sugauli treaty with the British, although the areas have remained under the control of Indian troops since India fought a war with China in 1962.

India does not recognize Nepal's claims, and says talks should be held on any outstanding boundary issues.

The border dispute between the two countries heated up again last month when India opened a Himalayan link road through one of the disputed regions that lies at a strategic junction with Tibet and China.

The 50-mile road, inaugurated by Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, cuts through the Lipu Lekh Himalayan pass, considered one of the shortest and most feasible trade routes between India and China.

Information for this article was contributed by Jeffrey Gettleman of The New York Times; and by Binaj Gurubacharya of The Associated Press.