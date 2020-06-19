Man gets five years for Mena threat, fire

FORT SMITH -- A Denison, Texas, man was sentenced to five years in federal prison followed by two years of supervised release in U.S. District Court in Fort Smith on Wednesday, in addition to being ordered to pay $145,272 in restitution.

Jacob Samuel Green, 26, was sentenced Wednesday on one count of making willful threat by mail or telephone and one count of maliciously damaging and destroying or attempting to damage and destroy real or personal property, according to the office of David Clay Fowlkes, acting U.S. attorney for the Western District of Arkansas. U.S. District Judge P.K. Holmes III presided over the sentencing hearing.

Early in the morning of Aug. 3, the Mena Police Department received a telephone call on its nonemergency line that there was a bomb in one of the U.S. Postal Service vehicles at the Mena post office that would blow up when someone opened the door, according to a news release from Fowlkes.

When they got to the site, police discovered that a fire had been set in the Just for Kids resale store across the street. Firefighters extinguished the blaze, but there was substantial damage to the building and its contents.

The store was operated by the Polk County Developmental Center, a nonprofit corporation, with the proceeds providing services for people with disabilities.

Investigating officers identified Green as the caller and traced the phone back to a Mena hotel room registered in his name. Police found Green, who they say admitted to both calling in the bomb threat and setting the store on fire.

Green was indicted Jan. 15 and entered a guilty plea Feb. 26, according to court records.

The case was investigated by the Mena Police Department, Mena Fire Department, Polk County sheriff's office, U.S. Postal Service, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Fort Smith bomb squad. Assistant U.S. Attorney Claude Hawkins prosecuted the case.