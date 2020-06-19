Motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup on Arkansas highway, troopers say

A 66-year-old motorcyclist died after a crash involving a pickup on Thursday in Sheridan, troopers said.

Phillip Baldwin of Sheridan was riding a Honda Valkyrie west on Arkansas 46 around 12:40 p.m. when an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado crossed the centerline, according to a state police preliminary report.

The pickup struck the motorcycle, and Baldwin died. The 58-year-old driver of the Silverado was also listed as injured by state police.

Weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.

At least 251 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.