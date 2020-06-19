Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Bella Vista

• Christopher Michael Daniels, 28, of 16123 Robin Road in Bella Vista was arrested Wednesday in connection with three counts of aggravated assault. Daniels was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Janelle Ann Mullis, 29, of 14546 Woodslodge Road in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with rape. Mullis was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Montie Spurgeon, 33, of 1203 Highland Ave. in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons. Spurgeon was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Fayetteville

• Jonathan Tillmon, 42, of 850 S. Silverado Drive No. 107 in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Tillmon was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Pea Ridge

• Evan Doss Caston, 29, of 154 Huntsville Road in Eureka Springs was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Caston was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Faustino Contreras-Rodriguez, 31, of 224 Hunter St. in Lowell was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Contreras-Rodriguez was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Miguel Gregorio Garcia Jr., 27, of 1321 N. Carlsbad Terrace in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Garcia was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.